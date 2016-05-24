The end of Idomeni
Syrian refugees sit behind barbed wire as they wait to cross into Macedonia at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee closes his family's tent at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Greek policeman pushes refugees behind a barrier at Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee kisses his daughter as he walks through a rainstorm towards Greece's border with Macedonia, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees beg Macedonian policemen to allow passage to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees are reflected in a puddle as they wait for their turn to enter Macedonia at Greece's border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A migrant girl holds her toys as Macedonian policemen block migrants at the Greek-Macedonian borders, near the village of Idomeni, Greece November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Stranded Iranian migrants on hunger strike, some with their lips sewn together, sit on rail tracks at the borderline between Greece and Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Muslim migrant conducts his morning prayer inside a UNHCR tent at the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded Moroccan migrant is aided by first aid personnel after being electrocuted at the rail tracks next to the Greek-Macedonian borders, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A stranded migrant reacts in front of a Macedonian police cordon as they clash after a migrant was electrocuted and badly burned when he climbed on top of a train wagon, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee breastfeeds her baby behind a Greek police cordon as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A stranded migrant holds a placard in front of a Greek police cordon at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Afghan migrants keep warm in a field as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the Greek village of Idomeni, January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan mother covers herself and her children with a blanket while trying to reach the Greek-Macedonian border, following reports that Macedonia has closed its borders with Greece to Afghan migrants, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, February...more
A temporarily stranded Syrian refugee carries wood on a field by the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Stranded refugees and migrants try to bring down part of the border fence during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the Greek village of Idomeni, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants who are waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border scuffle to get a shipment of firewood near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant plays with a baby at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 6, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant, who is waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, reacts while being photographed at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants try to get products from a truck at a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei (R) holds a rain cover to protect a Syrian refugee woman from the rain, as she performs in a field, on a piano brought by the artist, near a makeshift camp on the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of...more
Refugees and migrants wade across a river near the Greek-Macedonian border, west of the the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Refugee children play with a stuffed toy at a muddy makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees sleep inside a tent at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees drag another refugee to the police, accusing him of abusing a young girl, at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Syrian refugee Radwan Sheikho, 30, is seen among tents at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two refugees sleep on the railway tracks at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A refguee holds a message, "Thank you EU for closing the border" during a protest asking for the opening of borders at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A refugee (C) sets himself on fire as others try to put the fire out during a protest by refugees and migrants demanding that the Greek-Macedonian border be opened, at a makeshift camp near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 22, 2016....more
A man looks at the Greek-Macedonian border fence near a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man sits on the bench at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 1, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman bathes a child at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman sits with her child after migrants and refugees tried to open the border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant tries to open a border fence after migrants and refugees tried to open it at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant catches his breath after inhaling teargas thrown by Macedonian police on a crowd of more than 500 refugees and migrants protesting next to a border fence at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni,...more
Migrants and refugees scuffle with Greek police after they tried to push a train carriage through a police bus on rail tracks leading to Macedonia at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 11, 2016....more
Children watch a cartoon movie, screened at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 17, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A man jokingly presents himself as a TV reporter in front of burning blankets in a field near a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Boys look at tents from a roof of a train station at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand by a damaged car at a train station at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man who tried to cross the border takes a rest as he walks back to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People react as a group of migrants prepare to leave for a different camp, at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play on a slide as a rainbow forms overhead at a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Kostas Tsironis
A refugee boy on a wheelchair passes in front of riot policemen during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
Riot policemen walk amidst tents during a police operation at a refugee camp at the border between Greece and Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, 24 May 2016. REUTERS/Yannis Kolesidis/Pool
