The end of WWII
General Douglas MacArthur signs as Supreme Allied Commander during Japan's formal surrender ceremonies on the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay in a September 2, 1945 file photo. A ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of Japan's formal surrender,...more
Japan's delegation gather to sign the formal surrender document on the U.S. Navy battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay in a September 2, 1945 file photo. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters
A local resident watches Russian servicemen marching during a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two in the Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Krasnoukhov
Russian military helicopters fly above servicemen standing in formation during a parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two in the Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Krasnoukhov
Russian servicemen dressed in historical uniform march during a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two in the Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Krasnoukhov
A man cycles past stands raised at Beijing's Tiananmen Square September 2, 2015 as the capital prepares for Wednesday's parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Paramilitary policemen and members of a gun salute team shout slogans at an oath-taking ceremony for the upcoming military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015....more
Aircraft perform during a rehearsal for a military parade in Beijing August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Students prepare ahead of a medal ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Victory of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, for World War Two veterans, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 2, 2015....more
A man and a woman dressed as a U.S. sailor and a nurse pose for photographs during an re-enactment of the famous kiss celebrating the end of World War Two in New York 70 years ago, as other participants form the figure "70", to celebrate the 70th...more
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march in formation past the Tiananmen Square before a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An honour guest with medals on his coat arrives to his seat to watch a military parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Beijing, China September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool
Paramilitary policemen and members of a gun salute team prepare to fire cannons during a training session for the upcoming military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China, September...more
Peter Choi, 93, a World War Two veteran, poses for a photo with a document written in different languages identifying him as a British soldier, in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2015. Choi joined the Hong Kong Chinese Regiment, a British army unit, in...more
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march with flags displaying names of several PLA's formations during a rehearsal ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September...more
A visitor walks on a glass flooring above Japanese military flags seized by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) during World War Two, at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, in Beijing, China,...more
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) prepare in front of the Tiananmen Gate ahead of the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A man dressed as a Japanese imperial army soldier marches at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2015, to mark the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Members of military choir stand in formation at the Tiananmen Square before a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
