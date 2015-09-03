The end of WWII

Peter Choi, 93, a World War Two veteran, poses for a photo with a document written in different languages identifying him as a British soldier, in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2015. Choi joined the Hong Kong Chinese Regiment, a British army unit, in...more

Peter Choi, 93, a World War Two veteran, poses for a photo with a document written in different languages identifying him as a British soldier, in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2015. Choi joined the Hong Kong Chinese Regiment, a British army unit, in August 1941 as an anti-aircraft gunner. British-Chinese soldiers took part in the defence of Hong Kong against the Japanese Army alongside their British counterparts, and many of them were killed or wounded or ended up as prisoners of war. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close