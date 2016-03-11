Edition:
The endorsement game

Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump (not pictured) at a Trump campaign event in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump (not pictured) at a Trump campaign event in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Ben Carson endorses Donald Trump (not pictured) at a Trump campaign event in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Saturday, October 24, 2015
Hillary Clinton arrives with singer Katy Perry during a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Arnold Schwarzenegger shakes hands with John Kasich at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Arnold Schwarzenegger shakes hands with John Kasich at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Sunday, March 06, 2016
Arnold Schwarzenegger shakes hands with John Kasich at a rally in Columbus, Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
Elton John performs at the Hillary Victory Fund "I'm With Her" benefit concert for Hillary Clinton at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York City, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ted Cruz greets Carly Fiorina after she endorsed Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Ted Cruz greets Carly Fiorina after she endorsed Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Ted Cruz greets Carly Fiorina after she endorsed Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, March 01, 2016
Donald Trump, with former rival Chris Christie at his side, speaks during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Marco Rubio speaks during a rally with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Marco Rubio speaks during a rally with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Marco Rubio speaks during a rally with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Hillary Clinton clasps hands with Sybrina Fulton, mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, as she and other families of gun violence victims endorse Clinton in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hillary Clinton clasps hands with Sybrina Fulton, mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, as she and other families of gun violence victims endorse Clinton in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, February 23, 2016
Hillary Clinton clasps hands with Sybrina Fulton, mother of shooting victim Trayvon Martin, as she and other families of gun violence victims endorse Clinton in Columbia, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
Ted Cruz is joined on stage by conservative commentator Glenn Beck. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
An audience member holds up the U.S. and Israel flags as former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at a campaign rally for Ted Cruz. REUTERS/Mike Stone

An audience member holds up the U.S. and Israel flags as former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at a campaign rally for Ted Cruz. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
An audience member holds up the U.S. and Israel flags as former Texas Governor Rick Perry speaks at a campaign rally for Ted Cruz. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for president at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for president at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Sarah Palin points to Donald Trump as she speaks after endorsing him for president at a rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Actress Susan Sarandon introduces Bernie Sanders in Burlington, Iowa. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Phil Robertson of the reality show Duck Dynasty stumps for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Phil Robertson of the reality show Duck Dynasty stumps for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 19, 2016
Phil Robertson of the reality show Duck Dynasty stumps for Ted Cruz in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Singer Demi Lovato performs at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Iowa City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Musician Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jim Young

Musician Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Musician Killer Mike speaks at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Jim Young
George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
George W. Bush speaks about the presidential candidacy of his brother at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton is joined onstage by Senators Al Franken and Jeanne Shaheen at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jeb Bush embraces Senator Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Jeb Bush embraces Senator Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Jeb Bush embraces Senator Lindsey Graham after Graham introduced him at a town hall during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Marco Rubio waves to supporters with Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Marco Rubio waves to supporters with Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Marco Rubio waves to supporters with Bobby Jindal at a campaign rally in Oklahoma City. REUTERS/Nick Oxford
Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Lena Dunham campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank
Donald Trump shakes hands with co-headliner Jerry Falwell Jr., leader of the nation�s largest Christian university, during a campaign event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Donald Trump shakes hands with co-headliner Jerry Falwell Jr., leader of the nation's largest Christian university, during a campaign event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Donald Trump shakes hands with co-headliner Jerry Falwell Jr., leader of the nation�s largest Christian university, during a campaign event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Actor Tony Goldwyn introduces Hillary Clinton at a rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Actor Tony Goldwyn introduces Hillary Clinton at a rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Actor Tony Goldwyn introduces Hillary Clinton at a rally with supporters at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton waves to attendees with Representative Gabby Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kelly during a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Hillary Clinton waves to attendees with Representative Gabby Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kelly during a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves to attendees with Representative Gabby Giffords and her husband former astronaut Mark Kelly during a campaign rally at Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Donald Trump appears with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown at a campaign event where Brown endorsed Trump in Milford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump appears with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown at a campaign event where Brown endorsed Trump in Milford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
Donald Trump appears with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown at a campaign event where Brown endorsed Trump in Milford, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Actors Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Actors Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Actors Ted Danson and his wife Mary Steenburgen attend at a "Get Out the Vote" campaign rally for Hillary Clinton in Hudson, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donnie Wahlberg speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Donnie Wahlberg speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, February 22, 2016
Donnie Wahlberg speaks on behalf of Marco Rubio during a rally at the Texas Station Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and Bill Clinton wave to supporters at a campaign rally at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and Bill Clinton wave to supporters at a campaign rally at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Saturday, February 20, 2016
Eva Longoria, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, America Ferrera and Bill Clinton wave to supporters at a campaign rally at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a rally for Ted Cruz in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a rally for Ted Cruz in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at a rally for Ted Cruz in Dallas, Texas. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Actor Justin Long does a Snapchat recording with MaryAlice Parks of ABC at the Iowa campaign headquarters for Bernie Sanders. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott points back at Donald Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Philip Sears

Former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott points back at Donald Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Philip Sears

Reuters / Monday, February 29, 2016
Former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott points back at Donald Trump as he speaks at a campaign rally at Valdosta State University in Valdosta, Georgia. REUTERS/ Philip Sears
Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for her address at the The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for her address at the The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Hillary Clinton is introduced by U.S. Representative Charles Rangel as she is applauded by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for her address at the The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem. REUTERS/Mike Segar
