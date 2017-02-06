Edition:
United States

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
PITON DE LA FOURNAISE, R?union
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
1 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
PITON DE LA FOURNAISE, R?union
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
2 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
PITON DE LA FOURNAISE, R?union
Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2017
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
3 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
Piton de la Fournaise, R?union
Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015

Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
4 / 14
Photographer
Richard Bouhet
Location
Saint-Denis, France
Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006

Lava from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano blocks the main national RN 2 road which connects the island from East to South, July 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Lava from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano blocks the main national RN 2 road which connects the island from East to South, July 2001. REUTERS/File
Close
5 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
Piton de la Fournaise, R?union
Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015

Lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
6 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
PITON DE LA FOURNAISE, R?union
Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
7 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
Piton de la Fournaise, R?union
Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015

Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
8 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
PITON DE LA FOURNAISE, R?union
Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015

Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday, opening up a 800-metre-long crack in its crater and sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. Picture taken July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday, opening up a 800-metre-long crack in its crater and sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. Picture taken July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
9 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
Piton de la Fournaise, R?union
Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
10 / 14
Photographer
Richard Bouhet
Location
SAINT DENIS, Reunion
Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2007

The Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts, March 2001. REUTERS/Richard Bouhet

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2007
The Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts, March 2001. REUTERS/Richard Bouhet
Close
11 / 14
Photographer
Str Old
Location
Saint Denis, France
Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006

Scientists stand near a lava flow from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, October 2000. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Scientists stand near a lava flow from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, October 2000. REUTERS/Files
Close
12 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
PITON DE LA FOURNAISE, R?union
Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
13 / 14
Photographer
GILLES ADT
Location
PITON DE LA FOURNAISE, R?union
Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015

The moon rises as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
The moon rises as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
14 / 14

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Therapeutic swaddling for adults

Therapeutic swaddling for adults
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Tornadoes rip through Louisiana

All Collections

Tornadoes rip through Louisiana

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Giant sinkholes

All Collections

Giant sinkholes

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The war in Yemen

All Collections

The war in Yemen

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The trials of Alexei Navalny

All Collections

The trials of Alexei Navalny

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

First lady Melania Trump

All Collections

First lady Melania Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

View More Slideshows »