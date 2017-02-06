The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Lava from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano blocks the main national RN 2 road which connects the island from East to South, July 2001. REUTERS/File
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday, opening up a 800-metre-long crack in its crater and sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. Picture taken July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
The moon rises as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt