Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri May 25, 2012 | 10:30pm EDT

The Etan Patz case

<p>A copy photo of Etan Patz taken from his missing poster is shown during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance, in New York, April 19, 2012. His disappearance helped launch a national movement on the issue of missing children. The date May 25 was declared "National Missing Child Day" in his honor. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A copy photo of Etan Patz taken from his missing poster is shown during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance, in New York, April 19,...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

A copy photo of Etan Patz taken from his missing poster is shown during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance, in New York, April 19, 2012. His disappearance helped launch a national movement on the issue of missing children. The date May 25 was declared "National Missing Child Day" in his honor. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 25
<p>A note to the media signed by Stan Patz, father of Etan Patz who disappeared 33 years ago, is seen at the entrance outside the family home in New York May 25, 2012. Pedro Hernandez who police say confessed to strangling Etan Patz was charged with second-degree murder, 33 years after the 6-year-old boy vanished from his New York neighborhood and changed the way the nation responds to missing children. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A note to the media signed by Stan Patz, father of Etan Patz who disappeared 33 years ago, is seen at the entrance outside the family home in New York May 25, 2012. Pedro Hernandez who police say confessed to strangling Etan Patz was charged with...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

A note to the media signed by Stan Patz, father of Etan Patz who disappeared 33 years ago, is seen at the entrance outside the family home in New York May 25, 2012. Pedro Hernandez who police say confessed to strangling Etan Patz was charged with second-degree murder, 33 years after the 6-year-old boy vanished from his New York neighborhood and changed the way the nation responds to missing children. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
2 / 25
<p>Marisa Perry of New York lays flowers where Etan Patz was allegedly murdered 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Marisa Perry of New York lays flowers where Etan Patz was allegedly murdered 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, May 25, 2012

Marisa Perry of New York lays flowers where Etan Patz was allegedly murdered 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
3 / 25
<p>A makeshift memorial is placed outside the premises where Etan Patz allegedly disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

A makeshift memorial is placed outside the premises where Etan Patz allegedly disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, May 25, 2012

A makeshift memorial is placed outside the premises where Etan Patz allegedly disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
4 / 25
<p>Becky Hernandez (L) and Rosemary Hernandez, daughter and wife of Pedro Hernandez respectively, leave Manhattan Criminal Court in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Becky Hernandez (L) and Rosemary Hernandez, daughter and wife of Pedro Hernandez respectively, leave Manhattan Criminal Court in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, May 25, 2012

Becky Hernandez (L) and Rosemary Hernandez, daughter and wife of Pedro Hernandez respectively, leave Manhattan Criminal Court in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
5 / 25
<p>New York Police investigate an alleyway close to where Etan Patz disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

New York Police investigate an alleyway close to where Etan Patz disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, May 25, 2012

New York Police investigate an alleyway close to where Etan Patz disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
6 / 25
<p>New York Police investigate an alleyway close to where Etan Patz disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

New York Police investigate an alleyway close to where Etan Patz disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, May 25, 2012

New York Police investigate an alleyway close to where Etan Patz disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
7 / 25
<p>New York Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Zimmerman speaks to members of the media during the announcement of the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. Kelly said Hernandez, 51, confessed to choking the young boy in the basement of the small food market where Hernandez worked stocking shelves, then disposed of the body in a plastic bag that he threw in the trash. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

New York Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Zimmerman speaks to members of the media during the announcement of the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. Kelly said Hernandez, 51, confessed to...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

New York Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Zimmerman speaks to members of the media during the announcement of the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. Kelly said Hernandez, 51, confessed to choking the young boy in the basement of the small food market where Hernandez worked stocking shelves, then disposed of the body in a plastic bag that he threw in the trash. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
8 / 25
<p>New York Police Department Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly announces the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

New York Police Department Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly announces the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Friday, May 25, 2012

New York Police Department Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly announces the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
9 / 25
<p>New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance leaves a Manhattan Court in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance leaves a Manhattan Court in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, May 25, 2012

New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance leaves a Manhattan Court in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Close
10 / 25
<p>Members of the media gather at the the scene near an apartment building, where authorities were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Members of the media gather at the the scene near an apartment building, where authorities were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

Members of the media gather at the the scene near an apartment building, where authorities were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
11 / 25
<p>A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard near an apartment building, where authorities were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard near an apartment building, where authorities were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard near an apartment building, where authorities were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
12 / 25
<p>A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer and an FBI agent stand at the entrance of the basement of an apartment building, where they were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer and an FBI agent stand at the entrance of the basement of an apartment building, where they were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer and an FBI agent stand at the entrance of the basement of an apartment building, where they were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
13 / 25
<p>Julie, mother of Etan Patz who disappeared in 1979, watches out the window of her SoHo apartment as down the street FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building April 21, 2012, where they were searching a basement for clues in Patz's disappearance. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

Julie, mother of Etan Patz who disappeared in 1979, watches out the window of her SoHo apartment as down the street FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building April 21, 2012, where they were...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

Julie, mother of Etan Patz who disappeared in 1979, watches out the window of her SoHo apartment as down the street FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building April 21, 2012, where they were searching a basement for clues in Patz's disappearance. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
14 / 25
<p>People walk their dogs by a scene where FBI agents and New York City police officers work at a New York City apartment building, April 21, 2012, where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

People walk their dogs by a scene where FBI agents and New York City police officers work at a New York City apartment building, April 21, 2012, where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz. REUTERS/Allison...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

People walk their dogs by a scene where FBI agents and New York City police officers work at a New York City apartment building, April 21, 2012, where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
15 / 25
<p>FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Friday, May 25, 2012

FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Close
16 / 25
<p>New York Police Department's spokesman Paul Brown holds an original missing poster of Etan Patz during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance, in New York April 19, 2012. The authorities began their search early on Thursday at the SoHo neighborhood building where the 6-year-old boy disappeared, FBI spokesman Peter Donald said. Patz, who was one of the first missing children to appear on a milk carton, was formally declared dead in 2001. His disappearance helped launch a national movement on the issue of missing children. The date May 25 was declared "National Missing Child Day" in his honor. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

New York Police Department's spokesman Paul Brown holds an original missing poster of Etan Patz during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

New York Police Department's spokesman Paul Brown holds an original missing poster of Etan Patz during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance, in New York April 19, 2012. The authorities began their search early on Thursday at the SoHo neighborhood building where the 6-year-old boy disappeared, FBI spokesman Peter Donald said. Patz, who was one of the first missing children to appear on a milk carton, was formally declared dead in 2001. His disappearance helped launch a national movement on the issue of missing children. The date May 25 was declared "National Missing Child Day" in his honor. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
17 / 25
<p>A copy photo of the original missing poster of Etan Patz is shown during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

A copy photo of the original missing poster of Etan Patz is shown during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance in New York, April 19,...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

A copy photo of the original missing poster of Etan Patz is shown during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
18 / 25
<p>Stanly Patz, father of Etan Patz, takes a photo from his fire escape as Crime Scene Investigators search for clues in the 1979 disappearance of his son, in New York April 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Roca</p>

Stanly Patz, father of Etan Patz, takes a photo from his fire escape as Crime Scene Investigators search for clues in the 1979 disappearance of his son, in New York April 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Roca

Friday, May 25, 2012

Stanly Patz, father of Etan Patz, takes a photo from his fire escape as Crime Scene Investigators search for clues in the 1979 disappearance of his son, in New York April 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Roca

Close
19 / 25
<p>FBI agents and New York City police officers remove concrete from a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

FBI agents and New York City police officers remove concrete from a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

FBI agents and New York City police officers remove concrete from a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
20 / 25
<p>FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
21 / 25
<p>FBI agents watch as a dumpster for evidence collection is off loaded at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

FBI agents watch as a dumpster for evidence collection is off loaded at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford more

Friday, May 25, 2012

FBI agents watch as a dumpster for evidence collection is off loaded at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
22 / 25
<p>Members of the media photograph FBI agents and New York City police officers remove concrete to sift through for evidence from a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Members of the media photograph FBI agents and New York City police officers remove concrete to sift through for evidence from a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

Members of the media photograph FBI agents and New York City police officers remove concrete to sift through for evidence from a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
23 / 25
<p>Passers-by watch as a New York City police officer stands near a New York City apartment building, where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Passers-by watch as a New York City police officer stands near a New York City apartment building, where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

Passers-by watch as a New York City police officer stands near a New York City apartment building, where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
24 / 25
<p>FBI agents and New York City police officers stand near a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

FBI agents and New York City police officers stand near a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, May 25, 2012

FBI agents and New York City police officers stand near a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Fleet Week

Fleet Week

Next Slideshows

Fleet Week

Fleet Week

The U.S. Navy takes Manhattan for a week.

May 28 2012
Between battles

Between battles

How soldiers pass the time on the front lines of Afghanistan.

May 25 2012
Operation Eager Lion

Operation Eager Lion

U.S. special ops teams lead 12,000 troops from 18 countries in a military exercise on the Saudi Arabia-Jordan border.

May 25 2012
The Class of 2012

The Class of 2012

Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.

May 25 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast