The evolution of Occupy

Protesters from the Occupy Hong Kong movement wait as bailiffs prepare to remove them from an area at the HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong September 11, 2012. Police cleared a few remaining Occupy Hong Kong protesters from an open-air plaza beneath HSBC's Asian headquarters on Tuesday, nearly a year after the anti-capitalists pitched their tents in the heart of Hong Kong's financial district. The banner in the background reads, "Oppose Capitalism". REUTERS/Bobby Yip