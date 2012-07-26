The extreme poor of Mexico
Dust rises from the mountains surrounding San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1...more
Dust rises from the mountains surrounding San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1 presidential vote. The election winner, Enrique Pena Nieto, has said he will bring jobs, education and clean water to wide swaths of the country where poverty is a stubborn reminder of successive governments' failure to unlock Mexico's full economic potential. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Girls sit together at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. Nearly 90 percent of people in this ramshackle settlement live on less than the 684 pesos ($51.54 USD) a month, which CONEVAL, the government's...more
Girls sit together at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. Nearly 90 percent of people in this ramshackle settlement live on less than the 684 pesos ($51.54 USD) a month, which CONEVAL, the government's social development agency, uses as its benchmark for "extreme poverty". REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Women bake tortillas in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Women bake tortillas in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People leave a church after a service in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People leave a church after a service in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Girls grind corn to make cornmeal for tortillas at a house in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Girls grind corn to make cornmeal for tortillas at a house in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A donkey eats hay next to a broken car in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A donkey eats hay next to a broken car in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Men play with musical instruments at a home they share with others in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Men play with musical instruments at a home they share with others in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Girls play in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Girls play in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man stands on a street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man stands on a street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A girl walks on one of the two paved streets in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A girl walks on one of the two paved streets in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Women walk in the street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Women walk in the street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man rests his hands on a table after playing the saxophone in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man rests his hands on a table after playing the saxophone in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man rings a church bell in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man rings a church bell in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A girl sits at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A girl sits at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People bleed out a cow, before slaughtering it so that it may be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People bleed out a cow, before slaughtering it so that it may be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A woman collects the blood of a cow, before it is slaughtered for an entire village's consumption, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A woman collects the blood of a cow, before it is slaughtered for an entire village's consumption, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A woman stands in her cooking hut in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A woman stands in her cooking hut in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man walks past two severed knees from a cow which are to be consumed, no parts of the creature is wasted after it was slaughtered during a religious festival, in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man walks past two severed knees from a cow which are to be consumed, no parts of the creature is wasted after it was slaughtered during a religious festival, in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Girls sit next to buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas at the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Girls sit next to buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas at the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Buckets filled with cow blood, which have been saved for an entire village's consumption, are seen in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Buckets filled with cow blood, which have been saved for an entire village's consumption, are seen in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Men stand near pieces of cow meat hanging by trees, to be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Men stand near pieces of cow meat hanging by trees, to be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Next Slideshows
A city destroyed
Amid the ruins of the Syrian city of Homs.
Traffic psychologists
The non-profit organization aims to humanize traffic in Sao Paulo, and reduce the level of stress caused to drivers with hugs, greetings and lively...
Living with HIV
The faces of HIV/AIDS around the world.
Wildfires in Spain
Two huge forest fires rage near the border with France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.