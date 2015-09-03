The family of Aylan Kurdi
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. The family of Aylan, a Syrian toddler whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing...more
Tima Kurdi, sister of Syrian refugee Abdullah Kurdi whose sons Aylan and Galip and wife Rehan were among 12 people who drowned in Turkey trying to reach Greece, cries while speaking to the media outside her home in Coquitlam, British Columbia...more
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, is comforted by an unidentified man as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Abdullah Kurdi (C), father of three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, waits in front of a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Abdullah Kurdi (C), father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A morgue employee places coffins containing the bodies of drowned Syrian migrants into a vehicle to transport them to the airport in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
