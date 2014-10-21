Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 20, 2014 | 10:45pm EDT

The fashion of Oscar de la Renta

Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in The Master, has her Oscar de la Renta dress adjusted by an assistant as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in The Master, has her Oscar de la Renta dress adjusted by an assistant as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in The Master, has her Oscar de la Renta dress adjusted by an assistant as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 42
Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
3 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
4 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
12 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
13 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
14 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
15 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
16 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
17 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
18 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
19 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
20 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Close
21 / 42
Oscar De La Renta 2011 collection. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Oscar De La Renta 2011 collection. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta 2011 collection. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Close
22 / 42
Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, October 20, 2014
Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
23 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
24 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Close
25 / 42
Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
28 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
31 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
33 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedfor

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedfor

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedfor
Close
34 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
35 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
36 / 42
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
37 / 42
Jennifer Garner, dressed in Oscar de la Renta, at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jennifer Garner, dressed in Oscar de la Renta, at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, October 20, 2014
Jennifer Garner, dressed in Oscar de la Renta, at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
38 / 42
2009 Oscar De La Renta fall collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2009 Oscar De La Renta fall collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, October 20, 2014
2009 Oscar De La Renta fall collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
39 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
40 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
41 / 42
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, October 20, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Close
42 / 42
View Again
View Next
Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Shanghai Fashion Week

Shanghai Fashion Week

Collection highlights from Shanghai Fashion Week.

Oct 20 2014
Alternative Miss World

Alternative Miss World

The Alternative Miss World competition is open to entrants of any gender or nationality.

Oct 20 2014
Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

Oct 15 2014
Comic-Con NY

Comic-Con NY

Costumed characters at Comic-Con in New York.

Oct 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast