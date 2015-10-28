The female Kurds fighting ISIS
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter sleeps at a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses, which were freed by them from Islamic State fighters, in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Female Kurdish Peshmerga take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Azad lashkari
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
The painted nails of a Kurdish Peshmerga female fighter are seen as she holds her gun during combat skills training before being deployed to fight Islamic State militants, at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014....more
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Female Kurdish Peshmerga take part in a training session during German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen's visit at a camp in Banslawa in Arbil, north of Baghdad, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Azad lashkari
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a Rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) as she participates in a military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) play table tennis as part of their recreational activities at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) carry their weapons as they walk in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish female fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) weave together ribbons, bearing the colors of the YPG flag, in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after they said they retook control of the area from the...more
Kurdish female fighters of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) attend military training near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters sit with a Yazidi family, including a member of YBS (R), near their base in Sinjar, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Armed Kurdish female fighters from People's Protection Units (YPG) talk to each other in the Assyrian village of Tel Nasri, western of Tel Tamr town, after the YPG said they retook control of the area from the Islamic State, May 21, 2015. ...more
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) participate in military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Female Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters cook at the silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from Islamic State in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands outside a base in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Kurdish female fighter of the Women Protection Unit (YPJ) plays on a swing at a training field near Qamishli city May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters discuss tactics to reach a position which had been hit by Islamic State car bombs in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters walk through destroyed houses which were freed from Islamic State fighters in Sinjar, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) participate in a military training in the western countryside of Ras al-Ain January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) gestures while using a walkie-talkie, in Qamishli countryside September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Kurdish Peshmerga female fighters take part in combat skills training before deploying to fight the Islamic State at their military camp in Sulaimaniya, northern Iraq September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
North Korea's architecture
Futuristic skyscrapers, epic monuments and thatched-roof buildings in the reclusive state.
Beware the wave
Dodging giant tidal waves in China.
Flashback: Boots on the ground in Iraq
A look back at the U.S. involvement in the Iraq War as the government weighs its options on confronting Islamic State.
Schooling Syria
A look inside schools across the war-ravaged nation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.