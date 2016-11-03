Edition:
The female Kurds fighting Islamic State

Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Thursday, November 03, 2016
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighters mans a weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter holds her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter aims with her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter carries her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter carries her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iranian-Kurdish female fighters take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iranian-Kurdish female fighters exchange bullets during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter looks out over a sand berm during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter fires her rifle during a fight with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iranian-Kurdish female fighters sit near a sand berm during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter sits behind a sand berm during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter checks her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter carries bullets during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter stands behind a sand berm during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter carries her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

