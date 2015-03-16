Edition:
The fighting priest

Father Pierre Pepper puts on his vestments in the Sacristy of St Rynagh's Roman Catholic Church in the village of Banagher County Offaly March 2 , 2015. Fr Pepper has spent the last two months training for an amateur boxing match to raise proceeds for charity. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper drinks a cup of tea with his rescue dog Cosmo in the Parochial House next to St Rynagh's Roman Catholic Church in the village of Banagher County Offaly March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper prays in St Rynagh's church with his rescue dog Cosmo at dawn in the village of Banagher County Offaly February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper smokes a cigarette before going to his boxing lessons in the village of Banagher County Offaly March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper shares a joke during a religious quiz in St Rynagh's Primary School in Banagher County Offaly March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper takes part in a private mass for Nuns in La Sainte Union Des Sacres Coeurs Convent in the village of Banagher County Offaly March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper lifts his dance partner during rehearsals for a charity event near the village of Banagher County Offaly February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper turns over a tractor tyre during training at the Aspire gymnasium in the town of Clara County Offaly February 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper reacts during training at the Aspire gymnasium in the town of Clara County Offaly February 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper (C) warms up before his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper (2nd R) receives instructions before defeating Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper (C) reacts after knocking down Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper (C) exchanges punches with Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper (2nd R) reacts after defeating Jared Madden (2nd L) during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Fr Pierre Pepper is carried aloft after defeating Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
