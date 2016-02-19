Edition:
The final 8 candidates

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio takes a sip of coffee as he visits a diner in Nashua, New Hampshire, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders wipes his brow while speaking in a warm school gymnasium during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton picks out fresh corn during a visit to Dimond Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson waits for his order at a Burger King restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich and members of his campaign team walk to get lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush listens to a question during an interview with Reuters at Nonie's Restaurant in Peterborough, New Hampshire October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2015
