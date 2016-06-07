Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 7, 2016 | 5:20pm EDT

The final Super Tuesday

People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool during the primary election in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool during the primary election in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool during the primary election in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
First time voter Brianna Macias smiles after voting at Assumption Church in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

First time voter Brianna Macias smiles after voting at Assumption Church in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
First time voter Brianna Macias smiles after voting at Assumption Church in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People vote at a polling station located in a grocery store, in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People vote at a polling station located in a grocery store, in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
People vote at a polling station located in a grocery store, in National City, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People drop off their mail-in ballots from their vehicle as they vote in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People drop off their mail-in ballots from their vehicle as they vote in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
People drop off their mail-in ballots from their vehicle as they vote in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A sign reminds residents to vote in the state's primary election in El Prado, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A sign reminds residents to vote in the state's primary election in El Prado, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A sign reminds residents to vote in the state's primary election in El Prado, New Mexico. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People vote at Gates Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People vote at Gates Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
People vote at Gates Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People drop off their mail-in ballots from their vehicle in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People drop off their mail-in ballots from their vehicle in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
People drop off their mail-in ballots from their vehicle in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
First time voter Kimberly Medina, 19, inserts her ballot into an electronic machine at Gates Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

First time voter Kimberly Medina, 19, inserts her ballot into an electronic machine at Gates Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
First time voter Kimberly Medina, 19, inserts her ballot into an electronic machine at Gates Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People make their way to vote in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People make their way to vote in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
People make their way to vote in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rafael Sanchez, 90, reads a ballot on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Rafael Sanchez, 90, reads a ballot on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Rafael Sanchez, 90, reads a ballot on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
People vote on the deck of the Echo Park Deep Pool in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
