The first and last movie theater

The audience waits for an evening screening of the 1952 movie "Singing in the Rain" at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 1, 2013. Even though the theatre generally shows the recent releases they do on some occasions show old classics. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre.