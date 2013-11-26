The first and last movie theater
Brian Nelson changes the marquee late in the evening in preparation for the following day at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies,...more
Brian Nelson changes the marquee late in the evening in preparation for the following day at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local residents line up outside The Patricia Theatre to attend a vaudeville show in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from...more
Local residents line up outside The Patricia Theatre to attend a vaudeville show in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cinema owner Ann Nelson sits in the ticket booth, as people in costume arrive to watch a late night screening of the "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Halloween, at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. ...more
Cinema owner Ann Nelson sits in the ticket booth, as people in costume arrive to watch a late night screening of the "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Halloween, at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cinema owner Ann Nelson sits in the ticket booth prior to the evening show, while a customer waits for a friend, at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and...more
Cinema owner Ann Nelson sits in the ticket booth prior to the evening show, while a customer waits for a friend, at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cinema owner Brian Nelson waits for a movie to download into a digital projector (R) while leaning on one of the old projectors at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013 REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cinema owner Brian Nelson waits for a movie to download into a digital projector (R) while leaning on one of the old projectors at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013 REUTERS/Andy Clark
Kathy Piechotta vacuums the aisles of The Patricia Theatre prior to an afternoon matinee in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Kathy Piechotta vacuums the aisles of The Patricia Theatre prior to an afternoon matinee in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
People use flashlights and wear newspapers on their heads while watching a late night screening of the movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at The Patricia Theatre on Halloween in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark more
People use flashlights and wear newspapers on their heads while watching a late night screening of the movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" at The Patricia Theatre on Halloween in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cinema owner Ann Nelson holds up an original slide from the movie Casablanca inside The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cinema owner Ann Nelson holds up an original slide from the movie Casablanca inside The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
An old Hollywood Studio directory from 1918 is seen at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
An old Hollywood Studio directory from 1918 is seen at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cinema owners Ann Nelson and her son Brian pose in the window of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Cinema owners Ann Nelson and her son Brian pose in the window of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A view of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A view of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A boy plays on his mobile game device while his mother rehearses for a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A boy plays on his mobile game device while his mother rehearses for a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A row of original seats from 1928 sit on permanent display at the front of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A row of original seats from 1928 sit on permanent display at the front of The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local member of the Provincial Legislature Nick Simons rehearses on his cello for a Sunday afternoon concert at the Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local member of the Provincial Legislature Nick Simons rehearses on his cello for a Sunday afternoon concert at the Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local member of the Provincial Legislature Nick Simons is reflected in grand piano while rehearsing on his cello with pianist Helena Sandler for a Sunday afternoon concert at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013....more
Local member of the Provincial Legislature Nick Simons is reflected in grand piano while rehearsing on his cello with pianist Helena Sandler for a Sunday afternoon concert at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Pianist Jim Dickson entertains the audience prior to an evening show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. Dickson plays piano prior to or during intermissions in movies or live entertainment. REUTERS/Andy...more
Pianist Jim Dickson entertains the audience prior to an evening show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. Dickson plays piano prior to or during intermissions in movies or live entertainment. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The audience waits for an evening screening of the 1952 movie "Singing in the Rain" at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 1, 2013. Even though the theatre generally shows the recent releases they do on some occasions...more
The audience waits for an evening screening of the 1952 movie "Singing in the Rain" at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 1, 2013. Even though the theatre generally shows the recent releases they do on some occasions show old classics. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. Picture taken November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 17 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'THE FIRST AND LAST MOVIE THEATRE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PATRICIA CLARK'
Master of ceremonies Kevin Cook (R) tries to pull trombone player Susan Dickson offstage with a hook during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained...more
Master of ceremonies Kevin Cook (R) tries to pull trombone player Susan Dickson offstage with a hook during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. Picture taken November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 20 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'THE FIRST AND LAST MOVIE THEATRE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PATRICIA CLARK'
Local residents perform a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The residents put on the show to help celebrate the theatre's 100th anniversary. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained...more
Local residents perform a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The residents put on the show to help celebrate the theatre's 100th anniversary. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. Picture taken November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 21 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'THE FIRST AND LAST MOVIE THEATRE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PATRICIA CLARK'
Master of ceremonies Kevin Cook warms up the audience with jokes during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies,...more
Master of ceremonies Kevin Cook warms up the audience with jokes during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia November 2, 2013. The Patricia was founded in 1913 and entertained customers with silent movies, vaudeville shows and even local boxing matches. The venue has been running continuously since it opened, and still hosts a wide variety of entertainment, from cinema to concerts and vaudeville. The Patricia was the first cinema built in Powell River and although others opened up there, none have survived, meaning that the Patricia is both the town's first and last movie theatre. Picture taken November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark (CANADA - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 19 OF 28 FOR PACKAGE 'THE FIRST AND LAST MOVIE THEATRE' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PATRICIA CLARK'
Local residents rehearse in preparation for a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local residents rehearse in preparation for a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Carole Ann Leishman sings a song during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Carole Ann Leishman sings a song during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Scarlet Mary Rose puts on a burlesque performance during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Scarlet Mary Rose puts on a burlesque performance during a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Carole Ann Leishman performs a Marilyn Monroe skit to entertain the audience prior to a evening movie at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Carole Ann Leishman performs a Marilyn Monroe skit to entertain the audience prior to a evening movie at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local residents perform a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Local residents perform a vaudeville show at The Patricia Theatre in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The Patricia Theatre is seen at dusk in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
The Patricia Theatre is seen at dusk in Powell River, British Columbia, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Next Slideshows
Xbox One launch
Microsoft launches its first new console in eight years.
LA Auto Show
A look at the latest cars being shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Fishing with fridges after the typhoon
After losing their boats and houses in Typhoon Haiyan, fishermen of one Philippine village came up with the idea of fishing from boats made of abandoned...
Tornadoes ravage Midwest
The trail of destruction through Washington, Illinois.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.