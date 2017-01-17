The first black president's legacy on race
2008 CAMPAIGN: Barack Obama was elected on a premise of hope, appealing to voter's optimism and desire for change. To the black community he signified representation at the highest office, driving African Americans to the polls in record numbers. ...more
ROLE MODEL: For young Americans, the only president they have known to occupy the White House is a black president. "I want to know if my hair is just like yours," asked five-year-old Jacob Philadelphia of Columbia, Maryland, during his meeting with...more
EDUCATION: Obama invested heavily in education and in 2015 he signed the "Every Student Succeeds Act", an overhaul of the Bush administration's "No Child Left Behind" act. "With this bill, we reaffirm that fundamental American ideal that every child...more
MESSAGE TO GRADUATES: "Be confident in your blackness... there is no one way to be black ... There's no straightjacket, there's no constraints, there's no litmus test for authenticity," Obama said in a commencement speech to Howard University...more
BEER SUMMIT: Obama waded into a racially charged case by saying police had "acted stupidly" in arresting Henry Louis Gates, a prominent scholar of African-American studies at Harvard. The case quickly became a media frenzy, with Cambridge police in...more
PRISON VISIT: Obama, who wrote in his memoir about using marijuana and cocaine as a youth, became the first sitting president to tour a federal prison and met drug-offense inmates, saying he could have been in their place if not for the advantages he...more
SHOOTING DEATH OF TRAYVON MARTIN: "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon," Obama said in his first comments about the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. "I can only imagine what these parents are going through. And when I think about this boy,...more
POLICE AND THE BLACK COMMUNITY: The divide between police and the black community was brought into stark focus when a man, angry about killings by police of two black men, shot and killed five police officers in Dallas at a demonstration. Obama has...more
PLEA FOR GUN CONTROL: In January 2016, Obama shed tears while speaking about the young victims of Sandy Hook, the December 2012 massacre of 20 children and six adults at an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. "Every time I think about those...more
KENYAN ROOTS: In 2015 Obama visited Kenya, the birthplace of his father. Questions around Obama's birthplace were pioneered by fringe conspiracy theorists and brought into the mainstream by Donald Trump who questioned his legitimacy as president....more
BIRTH CERTIFICATE RELEASED: In response to repeated attacks from Trump, President Obama released the longer version of his U.S. birth certificate in 2011 to try to quiet the debate. Trump acknowledged that Obama was born in the U.S. during a...more
DONALD TRUMP: In a strong rebuke of Obama's policies, working-class white Americans helped elect Trump, who ran a divisive campaign and who critics accuse of inciting bigotry and hate. Two days after his election win, Obama welcomed Trump to the...more
SELMA MARCH: "Fifty years from Bloody Sunday, our march is not yet finished, but we're getting closer," Obama said, standing near the Edmund Pettus Bridge, where police and state troopers beat and fired tear gas at peaceful marchers who were...more
ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Unemployment among African-Americans fell by half under the Obama administration but critics, including academic and former Obama supporter Cornel West, use persistently high childhood poverty rates among African-Americans to...more
MY BROTHER'S KEEPER: Though recently renamed the "Task Force on Improving the Lives of Boys and Young Men of Color and Underserved Youth", Obama prided himself on one of his signature programs designed to provide opportunities for boys and youth of...more
MINIMUM WAGE BATTLE: In 2014, a Democratic-backed congressional proposal to increase the federal minimum wage for the first time since 2009 to $10.10 stalled, as have subsequent efforts by the president. In his 2015 State of the Union address, Obama...more
OBAMACARE ROLLED OUT: More than 20 million previously uninsured Americans gained health coverage through Obamacare, according to the White House, with Hispanics and blacks experiencing the largest drop in uninsured rates. But the Republican-led...more
PROTECTING VOTING RIGHTS: The Obama administration sued North Carolina ahead of the 2016 presidential election to block newly enacted voting rules that it said violated federal civil rights law, including a requirement for voters to show photo...more
