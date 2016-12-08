Edition:
The first Chinese WWE superstar?

WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. In a few weeks, the 230-pound Wang, who arrived in the United States in June, will be joined by seven other Chinese athletes hand-picked by World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, in the hope that one of them will become the first Chinese WWE "superstar." REUTERS/Scott Audette

WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. In a few weeks, the 230-pound Wang, who arrived in the United States in June, will be joined by seven other Chinese athletes hand-picked by World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, in the hope that one of them will become the first Chinese WWE "superstar." REUTERS/Scott Audette
WWE wrestler Bin Wang eats lunch at home between works out at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

WWE wrestler Bin Wang eats lunch at home between works out at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China prepares his lunch at home between workouts. WWE, the $1.5 billion company known for big personalities and outrageous story lines, wants its Chinese wrestlers to be the next television sensation in China, a market where other U.S. media companies have faltered. REUTERS/Scott Audette

WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China prepares his lunch at home between workouts. WWE, the $1.5 billion company known for big personalities and outrageous story lines, wants its Chinese wrestlers to be the next television sensation in China, a market where other U.S. media companies have faltered. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang drives back to the WWE Performance Center after lunch at home. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang drives back to the WWE Performance Center after lunch at home. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works out with trainer Sean Hayes at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang works out with trainer Sean Hayes at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wangworks out at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wangworks out at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works with another development wrestler during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. Three mornings a week, the 22-year-old, a native of China's Anhui province, enters a beige, low-rise building tucked into an office park in Orlando, Florida, to spend hours body-slamming people. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang works with another development wrestler during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. Three mornings a week, the 22-year-old, a native of China's Anhui province, enters a beige, low-rise building tucked into an office park in Orlando, Florida, to spend hours body-slamming people. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang stretches out during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang stretches out during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang listens to instructor Norman Smiley during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang listens to instructor Norman Smiley during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works out during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang works out during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang talks with a fellow wrestler during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang talks with a fellow wrestler during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang puts a headlock on another development wrestler. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang puts a headlock on another development wrestler. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works out in the gym at the WWE Performance Center. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang works out in the gym at the WWE Performance Center. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang of China practices his promotional videos at the WWE Performance Center. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang of China practices his promotional videos at the WWE Performance Center. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang enters the stage during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang enters the stage during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang enters the stage during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang enters the stage during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang hits opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang hits opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang strikes his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang strikes his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang celebrates during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang celebrates during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang bows to opponent Wesley Blake backstage after their match. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Bin Wang bows to opponent Wesley Blake backstage after their match. REUTERS/Scott Audette
