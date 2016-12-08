The first Chinese WWE superstar?
WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. In a few weeks, the 230-pound Wang, who arrived in the United States in June, will be joined by...more
WWE wrestler Bin Wang eats lunch at home between works out at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China prepares his lunch at home between workouts. WWE, the $1.5 billion company known for big personalities and outrageous story lines, wants its Chinese wrestlers to be the next television sensation in China, a market where...more
Bin Wang drives back to the WWE Performance Center after lunch at home. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works out with trainer Sean Hayes at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wangworks out at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works with another development wrestler during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. Three mornings a week, the 22-year-old, a native of China's Anhui province, enters a beige, low-rise building tucked into an...more
Bin Wang stretches out during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang listens to instructor Norman Smiley during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works out during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang talks with a fellow wrestler during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang puts a headlock on another development wrestler. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works out in the gym at the WWE Performance Center. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang of China practices his promotional videos at the WWE Performance Center. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang enters the stage during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang enters the stage during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang hits opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang strikes his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang celebrates during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang bows to opponent Wesley Blake backstage after their match. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Portraits of the besieged in Aleppo
Rebel fighters, Civil Defence members and civilians caught in rebel-held areas of Aleppo during the ongoing civil war in Syria.
The human toll of Philippines' deadly drug war
Florjohn Cruz was shot dead by police in his mother�s house in northern Manila. Now his family searches for answers as they grieve.
Desperate for supplies in Mosul
With food and water in short supply people wait for supplies outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies in the Zahra district, east of Mosul,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.