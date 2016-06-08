The first lady
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. Clinton declared herself the Democratic Party nominee, saying she had made history as the first woman to lead a major party in a race for the White...more
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters hug as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.
Hillary Clinton hugs her husband while speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters gather to hear Hillary Clinton speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton greets supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton speaks during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters write on themselves as they wait to enter a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chelsea and Bill listen as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton waves as she stands onstage with her husband after speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters cheer as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A volunteer holds a sign directing supporters towards the entrance of a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
