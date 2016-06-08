Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 8, 2016 | 8:00am EDT

The first lady

Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. Clinton declared herself the Democratic Party nominee, saying she had made history as the first woman to lead a major party in a race for the White House. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. Clinton declared herself the Democratic Party nominee, saying she had made history as the first woman to lead a major party in a race for the White...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. Clinton declared herself the Democratic Party nominee, saying she had made history as the first woman to lead a major party in a race for the White House. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 16
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 16
Supporters hug as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.

Supporters hug as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Supporters hug as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.
Close
3 / 16
Hillary Clinton hugs her husband while speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton hugs her husband while speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton hugs her husband while speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 16
Supporters gather to hear Hillary Clinton speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters gather to hear Hillary Clinton speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Supporters gather to hear Hillary Clinton speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 16
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 16
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 16
Hillary Clinton greets supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Hillary Clinton greets supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 16
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 16
Hillary Clinton speaks during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton speaks during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 16
Supporters write on themselves as they wait to enter a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters write on themselves as they wait to enter a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Supporters write on themselves as they wait to enter a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 16
Chelsea and Bill listen as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.

Chelsea and Bill listen as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Chelsea and Bill listen as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.
Close
12 / 16
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 16
Hillary Clinton waves as she stands onstage with her husband after speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hillary Clinton waves as she stands onstage with her husband after speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton waves as she stands onstage with her husband after speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 16
Supporters cheer as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Supporters cheer as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Supporters cheer as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 16
A volunteer holds a sign directing supporters towards the entrance of a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A volunteer holds a sign directing supporters towards the entrance of a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A volunteer holds a sign directing supporters towards the entrance of a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Women for Hillary

Women for Hillary

Next Slideshows

Women for Hillary

Women for Hillary

The faces of Hillary's female supporters.

Jun 07 2016
Souvenirs from the campaign trail

Souvenirs from the campaign trail

Collectibles from the 2016 presidential race.

Jun 07 2016
Bernie backers

Bernie backers

Enthusiastic supporters of Bernie Sanders.

Jun 07 2016
Strange places to vote

Strange places to vote

Unusual polling stations across America.

Jun 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast