The first rabbit cafe
A rabbit looks at a customer at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2016. Hong Kong opened its first rabbit cafe despite warnings from vets that it could put stress on the animals. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A young customer plays with a rabbit at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dessert is served at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers play with a rabbit at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A customer feeds a rabbit inside a cage at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A rabbit is seen behind a fence at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A rabbit is seen behind a fence at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
