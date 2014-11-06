The floating village

Andean actors sail in a totora raft during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the...more

Andean actors sail in a totora raft during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the lake carrying a golden staff instructed by the sun god Inti to create a temple in the spot where the staff sank into the earth. The actors involved in the re-enactment were locals from Uros island. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

