The floating village
An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment in Puno November 5, 2014. The Uros islands are a group of 70 man-made totora reed...more
Andean actors sail in a totora raft during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the...more
Andean actors perform during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean actor holds a golden staff during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andeans prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man and a child stand at the top of a tower in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean woman decorates a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andeans prepare their boats at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man prepares a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean girl walks in front of her home, a straw hut, at a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man rows a boat next to the shores of Uros islands at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man eats outside his straw house in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
