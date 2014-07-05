Edition:
The Fourth of July

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Lower Manhattan is seen as the "Macy's 4th of July" fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Lower Manhattan is seen as the "Macy's 4th of July" fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Fireworks explode over the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River during the "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A woman cycles with U.S. flags on Independence Day on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A street sweeping crew takes a break in front of a U.S. flag on Independence Day in Times Square in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man waves an American flag as he watches a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A boy skateboards past an Independence Day mural on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Petrus Kerras, a decorated U.S. Navy veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars, rides on a float in a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An antique car drives down Main street during a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An Uncle Sam figure sits on the hood of a car in a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

President Barack Obama (L) hugs U.S. Army Sergeant Stephanie Vanausdall after she stumbled over her words while leading the Pledge of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony for her and other members of the U.S. military and military spouses to become U.S. citizens at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the U.S. military and military spouses recite the Oath of Allegiance to become naturalized U.S. citizens during a ceremony hosted by President Barack Obama (not pictured) at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Spectators are seen before the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Singer Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today Show" in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reid Tate, 2, sits on the shoulders of his father U.S. Air Force Major Derek Tate, as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama deliver remarks at an Independence Day celebration for military families on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

