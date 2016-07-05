The Fourth of July
People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch fireworks in the form of a 'smiley face' during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A child reacts as he watches fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man dressed in American colors walks through a dining area before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A sign featuring men's winner Joey Chestnut is held above the crowd during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The female entrants compete during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Barack Obama speaks between Janelle Monae (R) and Kendrick Lamar during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Family members and other spectators listen during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Hala Alhallaq of Iraq takes the Oath of Citizenship as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A new U.S. citizen celebrates during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder
Samar Alkalmchy of Iraq gets a hug from her nephew Yousif after she became a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People arrive to the east side before Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the American flag as people arrive to the east side before Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A boy wears decorations as he rides his bicycle through Barnstable Village, on Cape Cod during the annual Independence Day parade celebrations in Barnstable, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
NYPD officers stand guard at the east side as people arrive for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The eldest in attendance, Vang Meuy Saeyang, 91, of Laos, listens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David...more
A woman sings while waving an American flag while riding a float through Barnstable Village, on Cape Cod during the annual Independence Day parade celebrations in Barnstable, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A barge with fireworks is seen on the East river before Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Next Slideshows
Becoming American on Independence Day
Fourth of July naturalization ceremonies are held across the United States.
Islamic State strikes Baghdad
The death toll from a suicide bombing in a Baghdad shopping district has risen to over 150, one of the worst ever single bombings in Iraq.
Farewell Farage
The leader of the insurgent right-wing UK Independence Party is stepping down after realizing his ambition to win a vote for Britain to leave the EU.
Bangladesh hostage crisis
Islamic gunmen shouting "Allahu Akbar" attacked an upscale cafe in the Bangladeshi capital, killing 20 foreigners inside, before police stormed the building and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.