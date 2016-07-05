Edition:
The Fourth of July

People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People watch fireworks in the form of a 'smiley face' during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A child reacts as he watches fireworks during the 4th of July Independence Day celebrations at the National Mall in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man dressed in American colors walks through a dining area before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A sign featuring men's winner Joey Chestnut is held above the crowd during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The female entrants compete during Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

President Barack Obama speaks between Janelle Monae (R) and Kendrick Lamar during the Independence Day celebration at the White House in Washington U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Family members and other spectators listen during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Hala Alhallaq of Iraq takes the Oath of Citizenship as she and 145 others become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A new U.S. citizen celebrates during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

Samar Alkalmchy of Iraq gets a hug from her nephew Yousif after she became a United States citizen during a naturalization ceremony at Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge, Massachusetts July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People arrive to the east side before Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The Empire State Building is lit in the colors of the American flag as people arrive to the east side before Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A boy wears decorations as he rides his bicycle through Barnstable Village, on Cape Cod during the annual Independence Day parade celebrations in Barnstable, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NYPD officers stand guard at the east side as people arrive for Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

The eldest in attendance, Vang Meuy Saeyang, 91, of Laos, listens during an Independence Day naturalization ceremony held by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for 503 people at Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington July 4, 2016. REUTERS/David Ryder

A woman sings while waving an American flag while riding a float through Barnstable Village, on Cape Cod during the annual Independence Day parade celebrations in Barnstable, Massachusetts, U.S., July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A barge with fireworks is seen on the East river before Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

