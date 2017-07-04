The Fourth of July
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independence Day, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An ice cream stand advertises with a roadside "Happy Birthday America" sign in Medford, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman holds U.S. flags during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as a mermaid rides a horse during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl holds a U.S. flag watching a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Michael O'Kane (R), 15, emerges from the ocean wearing patriotic swim trunks after surfing in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Independence Day decorations are sold at a supermarket in Manchester, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People march during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. flags are displayed on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple walks towards the ocean in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Mike Giacumbo (L) sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Local residents watch a fireworks display at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
