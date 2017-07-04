Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 4, 2017 | 3:20pm EDT

The Fourth of July

Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independence Day, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independence Day, at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An ice cream stand advertises with a roadside "Happy Birthday America" sign in Medford, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
An ice cream stand advertises with a roadside "Happy Birthday America" sign in Medford, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman holds U.S. flags during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A woman holds U.S. flags during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A woman sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A woman sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man dressed as a mermaid rides a horse during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A man dressed as a mermaid rides a horse during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A girl holds a U.S. flag watching a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A girl holds a U.S. flag watching a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Michael O'Kane (R), 15, emerges from the ocean wearing patriotic swim trunks after surfing in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Michael O'Kane (R), 15, emerges from the ocean wearing patriotic swim trunks after surfing in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Independence Day decorations are sold at a supermarket in Manchester, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Independence Day decorations are sold at a supermarket in Manchester, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People march during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
People march during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. flags are displayed on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
U.S. flags are displayed on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple walks towards the ocean in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A couple walks towards the ocean in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Mike Giacumbo (L) sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
Mike Giacumbo (L) sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Local residents watch a fireworks display at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
Local residents watch a fireworks display at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
