Pictures | Tue Jul 17, 2012

The Free Syrian Army

A member of the Free Syrian Army points his weapon through a hole in a wall as he takes up a defense position in a house in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A member of the Free Syrian Army points his weapon through a hole in a wall as he takes up a defense position in a house in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army points his weapon through a hole in a wall as he takes up a defense position in a house in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of the Free Syrian Army walk through Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of the Free Syrian Army walk through Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army walk through Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A tank operated by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, is seen through the scope of a weapon of a member of the Free Syrian Army in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army hold weapons as they take up defense positions in a house in Qusseer neighborhood in Homs July 15, 2012. Picture taken July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Members of the Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, attend a daily training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of the Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, attend a daily training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, attend a daily training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Weapons of a Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, are seen during a daily training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Weapons of a Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, are seen during a daily training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Weapons of a Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, are seen during a daily training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Free Syrian Army members, under the name of Farouq Brigades, run during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

Free Syrian Army members, under the name of Farouq Brigades, run during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army members, under the name of Farouq Brigades, run during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

Members of Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, attend a daily training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012.REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, attend a daily training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012.REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, attend a daily training at Sarmada near Idlib province July 9, 2012.REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A member of the Syrian Free Army waves an opposition flag on top of a damaged army vehicle in Binsh, near Idlib July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A member of the Syrian Free Army waves an opposition flag on top of a damaged army vehicle in Binsh, near Idlib July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A member of the Syrian Free Army waves an opposition flag on top of a damaged army vehicle in Binsh, near Idlib July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen in Bab-Todmor in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen in Bab-Todmor in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army is seen in Bab-Todmor in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy

Members of the Syrian Free Army, under the name of Al Fresan Brigades, pose for photos in Homs July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Members of the Syrian Free Army, under the name of Al Fresan Brigades, pose for photos in Homs July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Syrian Free Army, under the name of Al Fresan Brigades, pose for photos in Homs July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

A member of the Free Syrian Army keeps watch in Baba Amr neighbourhood in Homs, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nader Al Husseini/Shaam News Network

A member of the Free Syrian Army keeps watch in Baba Amr neighbourhood in Homs, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nader Al Husseini/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army keeps watch in Baba Amr neighbourhood in Homs, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nader Al Husseini/Shaam News Network

Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army sit and mourn a comrade killed during fighting with government forces in Al Qusour neighbourhood, in central Homs, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy

A sniper from the Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, aims his weapon during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

A sniper from the Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, aims his weapon during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A sniper from the Free Syrian Army, under the name of Farouq Brigades, aims his weapon during combat training at Sarmada near Idlib province, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

Members of Syrian free army inspect weapons after they captured a government army base in Daret Azzah near Aleppo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

Members of Syrian free army inspect weapons after they captured a government army base in Daret Azzah near Aleppo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of Syrian free army inspect weapons after they captured a government army base in Daret Azzah near Aleppo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Abdo

Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army attend a funeral of their comrade killed by "Al shabbiha", or "Ghosts", who are armed civilians loyal to Syrian Presiden Bachar Al Assad, near Idlib, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Free Syrian Army fighter speaks on radio as he travels in a vehicle in Al Qusayr, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Free Syrian Army fighter speaks on radio as he travels in a vehicle in Al Qusayr, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter speaks on radio as he travels in a vehicle in Al Qusayr, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army carries a rocket-propelled grenade as he poses for a photograph at an FSA base outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Stringer

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army carries a rocket-propelled grenade as he poses for a photograph at an FSA base outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army carries a rocket-propelled grenade as he poses for a photograph at an FSA base outside the town of Qusair, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/ Stringer

Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Syrian Free Army walk in front of a damaged tank in Idlib, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters patrol a street in Qusair town near Homs city, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A Syrian soldier who defected to join the Free Syrian Army poses as he stands guard at their base outside the town of Qusair, January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Purported members of Free Syrian Army firing at a convoy of government security buses in the village of Dael, near Deraa. This still image was taken from video off a social media website uploaded December 28, 2011. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Purported members of Free Syrian Army firing at a convoy of government security buses in the village of Dael, near Deraa. This still image was taken from video off a social media website uploaded December 28, 2011. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Purported members of Free Syrian Army firing at a convoy of government security buses in the village of Dael, near Deraa. This still image was taken from video off a social media website uploaded December 28, 2011. REUTERS/via Reuters TV

People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

People stand around the bodies of members of the Free Syrian Army who were killed by "Al Chabiha" or civilian supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the northern city of Idlib, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A mother mourns her sons Hamdo and Kheiro, both members of the Free Syrian Army killed during clashes with President Bashar al-Assad's forces near Idlib province, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Free Syrian Army gunman blocks a street during a protest in Reef Damascus, north of Damascus, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Free Syrian Army gunman blocks a street during a protest in Reef Damascus, north of Damascus, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army gunman blocks a street during a protest in Reef Damascus, north of Damascus, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a makeshift tent at an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a makeshift tent at an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter is seen in a makeshift tent at an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Free Syrian Army fighter mans an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Free Syrian Army fighter mans an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter mans an outpost on the Turkey-Syria border zone near southeast Turkish city of Hatay province, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army members, with covered faces and holding weapons, sit by the side of a street in Qaboun district, Damascus, June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Syrian free army walks past bodies of government soldiers after they capture their army base in Daret Azzah near Aleppo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/ABDO

A member of the Syrian free army walks past bodies of government soldiers after they capture their army base in Daret Azzah near Aleppo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/ABDO

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A member of the Syrian free army walks past bodies of government soldiers after they capture their army base in Daret Azzah near Aleppo, June 24, 2012. REUTERS/ABDO

Rebel fighters from the Syrian Free Army check an armoured vehicle which they said was captured from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Al Attarib, near Aleppo, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Rebel fighters from the Syrian Free Army check an armoured vehicle which they said was captured from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Al Attarib, near Aleppo, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Rebel fighters from the Syrian Free Army check an armoured vehicle which they said was captured from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Al Attarib, near Aleppo, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A boy sits next to the body of his father, a member of Syrian free army killed by government forces near Idlib, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/ABDO

A boy sits next to the body of his father, a member of Syrian free army killed by government forces near Idlib, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/ABDO

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A boy sits next to the body of his father, a member of Syrian free army killed by government forces near Idlib, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/ABDO

A member of the Free Syrian Army attends a daily training in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

A member of the Free Syrian Army attends a daily training in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A member of the Free Syrian Army attends a daily training in Sarmada, north of Idlib province, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network

Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa in a video still obtained May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa in a video still obtained May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Free Syrian Army fighters shout "Allahu Akbar" near Deraa in a video still obtained May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters TV

Weapons are seen at a house of members of the Free Syrian Army in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Weapons are seen at a house of members of the Free Syrian Army in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Weapons are seen at a house of members of the Free Syrian Army in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Free Syrian Army aim their weapons as an unknown car approaches towards their position in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 12, 2012. Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Free Syrian Army aim their weapons as an unknown car approaches towards their position in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 12, 2012. Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army aim their weapons as an unknown car approaches towards their position in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 12, 2012. Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

A Free Syrian Army fighter secures an area in Qusair town near Homs city, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A Free Syrian Army fighter secures an area in Qusair town near Homs city, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A Free Syrian Army fighter secures an area in Qusair town near Homs city, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Free Syria Army with an assault rifle stands guard during a patrol in the western border town of Zabadani in this undated still image taken from amateur video obtained by Reuters January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV

A member of the Free Syria Army with an assault rifle stands guard during a patrol in the western border town of Zabadani in this undated still image taken from amateur video obtained by Reuters January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters...more

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A member of the Free Syria Army with an assault rifle stands guard during a patrol in the western border town of Zabadani in this undated still image taken from amateur video obtained by Reuters January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Amateur video via Reuters TV

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray near their weapons in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 12, 2012. Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray near their weapons in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 12, 2012. Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

Members of the Free Syrian Army pray near their weapons in the outskirts of Taftanaz village, east of Idlib city, April 12, 2012. Picture taken April 12. REUTERS/Stringer

A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian independence flag in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian independence flag in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Tuesday, July 17, 2012

A Syrian soldier, who has defected to join the Free Syrian Army, holds up his rifle and waves a Syrian independence flag in the Damascus suburb of Saqba, January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

