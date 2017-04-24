Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 24, 2017 | 12:42pm EDT

The frontlines of Mosul

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police sits in guard during their fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police sits in guard during their fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police sits in guard during their fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police take a break from fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police take a break from fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police take a break from fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police rest in a shop used by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police rest in a shop used by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police rest in a shop used by Iraqi forces fighting the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle as they flee after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Displaced Iraqis are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle as they flee after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
Displaced Iraqis are seen through a shattered glass window of a military vehicle as they flee after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A toy skeleton is seen on a military vehicle of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces after their battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A toy skeleton is seen on a military vehicle of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces after their battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
A toy skeleton is seen on a military vehicle of the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service forces after their battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks on as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks on as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017

Reuters / Monday, April 24, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police looks on as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Iraqi children carry water containers after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Iraqi children carry water containers after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
Iraqi children carry water containers after the battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Smoke rises up from buildings in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Smoke rises up from buildings in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Smoke rises up from buildings in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A stuffed animal lies on a couch next to a rifle in a house used by Iraqi Federal Police as a position to fight the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A stuffed animal lies on a couch next to a rifle in a house used by Iraqi Federal Police as a position to fight the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A stuffed animal lies on a couch next to a rifle in a house used by Iraqi Federal Police as a position to fight the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi Federal Police members push a trolley loaded with munitions in a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Iraqi Federal Police members push a trolley loaded with munitions in a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members push a trolley loaded with munitions in a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Iraqi Federal Police members clash with Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi Federal Police members clash with Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members clash with Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Barbed wire is reflected in a mirror used to watch snipers at an Iraqi Federal Police position during a break in combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Barbed wire is reflected in a mirror used to watch snipers at an Iraqi Federal Police position during a break in combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Barbed wire is reflected in a mirror used to watch snipers at an Iraqi Federal Police position during a break in combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A woman sits on a bed in a house next to frontline positions of Iraqi Federal Police fighting the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A woman sits on a bed in a house next to frontline positions of Iraqi Federal Police fighting the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A woman sits on a bed in a house next to frontline positions of Iraqi Federal Police fighting the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members prepare their munitions during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members prepare their munitions during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members prepare their munitions during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Federal police member fires his rifle near the body of an Islamic State fighter during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police member fires his rifle near the body of an Islamic State fighter during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Federal police member fires his rifle near the body of an Islamic State fighter during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members drive a military vehicle during a battle at Jada district in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members drive a military vehicle during a battle at Jada district in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday,

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Federal police members drive a military vehicle during a battle at Jada district in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
