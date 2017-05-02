The frontlines of Mosul
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A view of a street is seen through a scope used by the Iraqi Federal Police to fight the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi Federal Police passes through the wall into a house during their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes rest during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police look at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police stand guard during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police reacts as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A member of Iraqi forces walks inside Al-Salam hospital destroyed during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants east of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police prepares himself for a battle with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes a break during fighting Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of Iraqi Federal Police uses mannequins as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers during their battles in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A building used by the Islamic State fighters is seen during clashes with members of the Iraqi Federal Police in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires his weapon during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
