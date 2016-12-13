The frontlines of Mosul
Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi Army shoots during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A belt of ammunition is seen on the stairs during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi Army smoke waterpipe as they rest during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad.
Members of the Iraqi Army fire towards Islamic State militant positions at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi Army fire weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi soldiers look at the heavily damaged Church of the Immaculate Conception after Iraqi forces recaptured it from Islamic State e in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of the Iraqi Army stands during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises after a tank shell hits a house in village of Al-Qasar during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters South-East of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi soldier sits among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier carries a RPG as he walks among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in the frontline in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant is seen tied after it was dragged by Iraqi soldiers, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline in neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi girl, who was wounded during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, receives treatment at a field hospital in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi soldiers walk among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A military vehicle of iraqi security forces is seen in the streets of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG toward Islamic State militants during clashes in the frontline in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in the frontline in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi soldiers fire mortar shells towards Islamic State positions, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier runs for cover as he fires his rifle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
