Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2016 | 7:11pm EST

The frontlines of Mosul

Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A member of the Iraqi Army shoots during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
A belt of ammunition is seen on the stairs during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Members of the Iraqi Army smoke waterpipe as they rest during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad.

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Members of the Iraqi Army fire towards Islamic State militant positions at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Members of the Iraqi Army fire weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, December 10, 2016
Iraqi soldiers look at the heavily damaged Church of the Immaculate Conception after Iraqi forces recaptured it from Islamic State e in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 09, 2016
A member of the Iraqi Army stands during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Smoke rises after a tank shell hits a house in village of Al-Qasar during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters South-East of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
An Iraqi soldier sits among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
An Iraqi soldier carries a RPG as he walks among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in the frontline in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
The dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant is seen tied after it was dragged by Iraqi soldiers, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline in neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
An Iraqi girl, who was wounded during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, receives treatment at a field hospital in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Iraqi soldiers walk among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
A military vehicle of iraqi security forces is seen in the streets of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, November 29, 2016
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG toward Islamic State militants during clashes in the frontline in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in the frontline in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, December 06, 2016
An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Iraqi soldiers fire mortar shells towards Islamic State positions, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Monday, December 05, 2016
An Iraqi soldier runs for cover as he fires his rifle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, December 02, 2016
