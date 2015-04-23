The frontlines of Syria
A rebel fighter fires his weapon during what the rebels called a battle to unite rebel factions against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amer Almohibany
A rainbow is seen over an Islamic Ahrar al-Sham fighter in Idlib city March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters pray before heading towards what they said was an offensive to take control of the northwestern town of Jisr al-Shughour and the surrounding areas, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 20,...more
Fighters from Liwa al-Nasr (Victory Brigade) cover a vehicle with mud in order to camouflage it in the Turkmen mountains, Latakia countryside April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter looks inside a cannon in Idlib city March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters shop for military outfits and accessories in Aleppo's countryside April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A Free Syrian Army fighter rests beside mortar shells on the outskirts of Doreen town, in Jabal al-Akrad area, northwestern Latakia province, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
A fighter from Liwa al-Nasr (Victory Brigade) fires a mortar shell towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Turkmen mountains, Latakia countryside April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement carry their weapons as they move towards their positions near Morek frontline in the northern countryside of Hama March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters from the Ahrar al-Sham Islamic Movement sit inside a BMP armored vehicle during what they said was an offensive to take Idlib March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Rebel fighters of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) walk along orchards on their way back from the frontline against Islamic State fighters on the outskirts of Mare town, north of Aleppo March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) rests inside a room at al-Amriya frontline in Aleppo March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters stand near a vehicle decorated with pictures of Al Qaeda leaders, including Osama bin Laden (R) in Jabal al-Turkman in Latakia province April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A rebel fighter of al-Jabha al-Shamiya (the Shamiya Front) covered with mud carries his weapon as he sits near the front line with Bashkuwi village, north of Aleppo February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rami Zayat
Rebel fighters of 'Al-Sultan Murad' brigade use their mobile phones inside a room near the frontline in Handarat area, north of Aleppo March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Free Syrian Army fighters of the 101 Infantry Division (the missile and artillery battalion) move toward their positions in Jabal al-Arbaeen, Idlib countryside April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Bayoush
A rebel fighter holds an umbrella as he walks in Aleppo's countryside April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Rebel fighters rest inside a room at the old city of Aleppo December 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
Rebel fighters rest during their fight against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the al-Malah area, in Aleppo's countryside December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion smokes a cigarette as he stands with his weapon inside a damaged room in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A rebel fighter pets a dog as a fellow fighter watches in Aleppo January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A rebel fighter rests inside a room at Karm al-Tarab frontline in Aleppo July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A rebel fighter rests after clashes with forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Ramouseh, an area located beside Aleppo Artillery school December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A rebel fighter receives a shave from a barber in Karm al-Jabal neighborhood of Aleppo January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A rebel fighter plays football at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central prison July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Free Syrian Army fighter plays on a slide in the Jabal al-Akrad area in northwestern Latakia province February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
Rebel fighters receive food aid in the old city of Aleppo December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A rebel fighter of al-Badiya brigade in Jaysh al-Islam uses his mobile phone near the frontline of Masasna checkpoint in Hama countryside March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters are silhouetted as they stand on one of the frontlines of Wadi Al-Daif camp in southern Idlib countryside September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Next Slideshows
Migrant memorial
People attend a memorial service after a triple-deck fishing boat, packed with migrants, capsized and sank near Libya with hundreds of people trapped in its...
Israel remembers
Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers and celebrates independence.
Obama in the Everglades
Obama tours Everglades National Park as part of a push to get Americans thinking about climate change closer to home.
Our planet Earth
Dynamic views of our planet in celebration of Earth Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.