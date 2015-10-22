Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 21, 2015 | 10:05pm EDT

The future is now

Noah Shulman poses for a photo dressed as Marty McFly outside the "Back to the Future" 30th anniversary screening in Manhattan, New York, October 21, 2015. In the 1989 movie, main character Marty McFly traveled to the future to October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Noah Shulman poses for a photo dressed as Marty McFly outside the "Back to the Future" 30th anniversary screening in Manhattan, New York, October 21, 2015. In the 1989 movie, main character Marty McFly traveled to the future to October 21, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Noah Shulman poses for a photo dressed as Marty McFly outside the "Back to the Future" 30th anniversary screening in Manhattan, New York, October 21, 2015. In the 1989 movie, main character Marty McFly traveled to the future to October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 17
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 17
Toby Fulp, 38, dresses as a character from the film "Back to the Future Part II" outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Toby Fulp, 38, dresses as a character from the film "Back to the Future Part II" outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Toby Fulp, 38, dresses as a character from the film "Back to the Future Part II" outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 17
A DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 with vanity plates related to the film "Back to the Future Part II" takes part in a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 with vanity plates related to the film "Back to the Future Part II" takes part in a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 with vanity plates related to the film "Back to the Future Part II" takes part in a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 17
People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II" stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II" stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II" stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 17
Michael Sciaraffo of Brooklyn, dressed as Marty McFly, takes a selfie with NYPD and the DeLorean outside the "Back to the Future" 30th anniversary screening in Manhattan, New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Michael Sciaraffo of Brooklyn, dressed as Marty McFly, takes a selfie with NYPD and the DeLorean outside the "Back to the Future" 30th anniversary screening in Manhattan, New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Michael Sciaraffo of Brooklyn, dressed as Marty McFly, takes a selfie with NYPD and the DeLorean outside the "Back to the Future" 30th anniversary screening in Manhattan, New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 17
A detail of a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A detail of a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A detail of a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 17
People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II", Toby Fulp, 38, (L) and Tommy Mack, 45, stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II", Toby Fulp, 38, (L) and Tommy Mack, 45, stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II", Toby Fulp, 38, (L) and Tommy Mack, 45, stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 17
Dom Artale parks a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dom Artale parks a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Dom Artale parks a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 17
The dashboard of a replica DeLorean car from the film "Back to the Future Part II" is seen outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The dashboard of a replica DeLorean car from the film "Back to the Future Part II" is seen outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
The dashboard of a replica DeLorean car from the film "Back to the Future Part II" is seen outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 17
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 17
Jace Chou, 4, dressed as Marty McFly from the film "Back to the Future Part II", pretends to drive a DeLorean car outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jace Chou, 4, dressed as Marty McFly from the film "Back to the Future Part II", pretends to drive a DeLorean car outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Jace Chou, 4, dressed as Marty McFly from the film "Back to the Future Part II", pretends to drive a DeLorean car outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 17
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 17
Characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II" stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II" stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II" stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 17
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12, customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II", and that will be part of a Lyft promotion, in New York October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12, customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II", and that will be part of a Lyft promotion, in New York October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12, customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II", and that will be part of a Lyft promotion, in New York October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 17
A hoverboard is seen in front of a DeLorean car outside the Burger King from the film "Back to the Future Part II", in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A hoverboard is seen in front of a DeLorean car outside the Burger King from the film "Back to the Future Part II", in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A hoverboard is seen in front of a DeLorean car outside the Burger King from the film "Back to the Future Part II", in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 17
People pose for photos next to a DeLorean car outside the Burger King from the film "Back to the Future Part II", in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People pose for photos next to a DeLorean car outside the Burger King from the film "Back to the Future Part II", in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
People pose for photos next to a DeLorean car outside the Burger King from the film "Back to the Future Part II", in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Life of Lamar

Life of Lamar

Next Slideshows

Life of Lamar

Life of Lamar

The former NBA player and reality television star is reported to be fighting for his life in a Las Vegas hospital after being found unresponsive at a brothel.

Oct 14 2015
Hollywood's gender pay gap

Hollywood's gender pay gap

A look at the top-earning actors and actresses according to Forbes, after Jennifer Lawrence's scathing essay on sexism and pay equality in the movie business.

Oct 13 2015
New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con

Costumed characters at the fan convention in Manhattan.

Oct 09 2015
Faces of Comic Con

Faces of Comic Con

Portraits from New York Comic Con.

Oct 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast