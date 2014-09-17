The future of flight
A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA
A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA
The X-51A Waverider under the wing of a B-52 Stratobomber. The X-51A WaveRider, is an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph (5,793 kph). REUTERS/US Air Force
The X-51A Waverider in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force
DARPAs Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2), an unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA
The Long Endurance Multi-Intelligence Vehicle (LEMV) is pictured above Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey during its first flight, August 7, 2012. The LEMV, like a blimp, is said to be capable of carrying multiple intelligence, surveillance...more
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip2 (VSS Enterprise) glides toward Earth on its first test flight after being released from its WhiteKnight2 mothership (VMS Eve) over Mojave, California, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Greenberg-Virgin Galactic
Eurocopter's X3 high-speed hybrid helicopter demonstrator performs, September 6, 2010. REUTERS/HO/Eurocopter/Penna
An EADS Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Next Slideshows
Our outpost in space
The surreal life aboard the International Space Station.
Typhoon Kalmaegi
Typhoon Kalmaegi hits the Philippines and makes landfall in south China.
Shelling in Donetsk
Shelling in eastern Ukraine adds stress to the ceasefire.
ISIL shoots down Syrian jet
Islamic State fighters shot down a Syrian war plane using anti-aircraft guns.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.