Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 2, 2014 | 6:35pm EST

The future of flight

A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2007
A computer-generated image of the Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness while carrying passengers briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA
Close
1 / 9
A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA

A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013
A 1.79 percent scale model of a future concept supersonic aircraft built by Boeing. REUTERS/Quentin Schwinn/NASA
Close
2 / 9
The X-51A Waverider under the wing of a B-52 Stratobomber. The X-51A WaveRider, is an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph (5,793 kph). REUTERS/US Air Force

The X-51A Waverider under the wing of a B-52 Stratobomber. The X-51A WaveRider, is an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph (5,793 kph). REUTERS/US Air Force

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
The X-51A Waverider under the wing of a B-52 Stratobomber. The X-51A WaveRider, is an unmanned aircraft that could reach speeds up to 3,600 mph (5,793 kph). REUTERS/US Air Force
Close
3 / 9
The X-51A Waverider in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force

The X-51A Waverider in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
The X-51A Waverider in flight. REUTERS/US Air Force
Close
4 / 9
DARPAs Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2), an unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA

DARPAs Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2), an unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2011
DARPAs Falcon Hypersonic Technology Vehicle 2 (HTV-2), an unmanned U.S. hypersonic glider aimed at reaching 20 times the speed of sound. REUTERS/DARPA
Close
5 / 9
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA

The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2012
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA
Close
6 / 9
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip2 (VSS Enterprise) glides toward Earth on its first test flight after being released from its WhiteKnight2 mothership (VMS Eve) over Mojave, California, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Greenberg-Virgin Galactic

The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip2 (VSS Enterprise) glides toward Earth on its first test flight after being released from its WhiteKnight2 mothership (VMS Eve) over Mojave, California, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Greenberg-Virgin Galactic

Reuters / Sunday, October 10, 2010
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShip2 (VSS Enterprise) glides toward Earth on its first test flight after being released from its WhiteKnight2 mothership (VMS Eve) over Mojave, California, October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Greenberg-Virgin Galactic
Close
7 / 9
An EADS Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

An EADS Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2007
An EADS Atrium aircraft, which will enable space tourists to experience weightlessness briefly outside the earth's atmosphere. REUTERS/EADS Atrium/Marc Newson Ltd/NASA
Close
8 / 9
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, June 16, 2012
The Boeing X-37 Orbital Test Vehicle, an unmanned reusable spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Surreal art

Surreal art

Next Slideshows

Surreal art

Surreal art

Installation pieces designed to give pause.

Dec 01 2014
Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal

Sacrificial slaughter in Nepal

Sword-wielding devotees slaughter thousands of animals for a Hindu ritual.

Nov 28 2014
Four seasons of Chino Farm

Four seasons of Chino Farm

Top chefs, foodies and locals all flock to the legendary California farm for heirloom vegetables.

Nov 25 2014
Mission to Tabit

Mission to Tabit

A peacekeeping mission investigates an alleged mass rape of 200 women and girls in a Darfur town.

Nov 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast