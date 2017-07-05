Edition:
Wed Jul 5, 2017 | 9:16am EDT

The G20 Walking Dead

Participants perform inthe so called "1000 Figures" demonstration before the upcoming G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Participants perform during the so called "1000 Figures" demonstration in Hamburg. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
