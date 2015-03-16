Edition:
The games politicians play

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin takes part in a judo training session at the Moscow sports complex in St. Petersburg December 22, 2010. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, December 22, 2010
U.S. President Barack Obama reacts after missing a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club at Oak Bluffs on Marthas Vineyard, August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Sunday, August 11, 2013
Liberal Member of Parliament Justin Trudeau (L) and Conservative Senator Patrick Brazeau fight during their charity boxing match in Ottawa March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, April 01, 2012
Prime Minister David Cameron reacts as he competes in the Great Brook Run, a mile long course through water and mud, at Chadlington in southern England December 29, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, December 29, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in an invitational ice hockey match in Sochi May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alexei Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Saturday, May 10, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry kicks a soccer ball around during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, en route to Washington, D.C., May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2014
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe heads the ball during a meeting with Brazilian soccer players in Brasilia, Brazil August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, August 01, 2014
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) cycles past the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, France March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
France's President Francois Hollande prepares to shoot an arrow during a visit to meet members of the French team for the London Olympics 2012 at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical Education) in Paris July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's President Francois Hollande prepares to shoot an arrow during a visit to meet members of the French team for the London Olympics 2012 at the training headquarters of INSEP (National Institute for Sport and Physical Education) in Paris July...more

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2012
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie plays table tennis following a news conference at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark Clubhouse in Newark, New Jersey January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, January 27, 2014
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un aims a rifle at the Sporting Bullet Factory which produces sporting bullets in this undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2012
U.S. President Barack Obama (3rd L) attempts to block a shot by personal aide Reggie Love during a basketball game at Fort McNair in Washington, May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2010
Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper plays ball hockey during a campaign stop in Ottawa April 3, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2011
Former U.S. President George W. Bush (L) leads the pack on the the first day of the Warrior 100 (W100), a 100 km (62 miles) mountain bike ride, at the Big Bend Ranch State Park of Texas April 25, 2011, with 14 U.S. servicemen and women who were wounded in Iraq or Afghanistan. REUTERS/Paul Morse/Handout

Former U.S. President George W. Bush (L) leads the pack on the the first day of the Warrior 100 (W100), a 100 km (62 miles) mountain bike ride, at the Big Bend Ranch State Park of Texas April 25, 2011, with 14 U.S. servicemen and women who were...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 26, 2011
U.S. President Barack Obama and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron play table tennis at Globe Academy, in south London May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2011
French Socialist Party first secretary Francois Hollande chases the ball during a charity soccer match aimed at raising funds for the France-Alzheimer association at the Charlety stadium in Paris May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2008
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) jogs with British forces at Camp Bastion in Helmand Province, Afghanistan June 11, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2010
U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama plays mini-tennis during a "Let's Move!" faith and communities physical activity at Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2012
U.S. President Barack Obama practices passing a football with Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard in the Oval Office March 7, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2011
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin listens to instructions from Renault Formula One team members before test driving the car at a racing track in Leningrad Region, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Reuters / Sunday, November 07, 2010
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy jogs in Paris, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, November 28, 2012
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao practises tai chi with local residents at a park in Macau November 14, 2010. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 13, 2010
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper poses with a cricket bat as his wife Laureen and Minister of State for Sport Bal Gosa look on during a visit to Bishop Cotton Boys' School in Bangalore, India November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Friday, November 09, 2012
Bolivian President Evo Morales practices for a friendly soccer match against a selection of former Austrian national soccer team members in Vienna, Austria March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2012
China's Vice-President Xi Jinping kicks a football during a visit to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland February 19, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Sunday, February 19, 2012
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev prepares to dive with an underwater camera in the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2011
London Mayor Boris Johnson takes part in a charity game of tennis at the Queen's Club in west London June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, June 16, 2013
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro prepares to bat during a friendly softball game between teams comprising of members of the Venezuelan government at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, January 11, 2014
