Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 31, 2015 | 10:00pm EDT

The gauchos of South America

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. Throughout Easter Week, "gauchos", the Latin American equivalent of the North American cowboy, from all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil will visit Montevideo to participate in the Criolla Week to win the best rider award. The competition is held from March 29 to April 5 this year. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
1 / 18
A gaucho wears a knife with the handle and the sheath made of silver and gold during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho wears a knife with the handle and the sheath made of silver and gold during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho wears a knife with the handle and the sheath made of silver and gold during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
2 / 18
A gaucho is helped by other after riding a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is helped by other after riding a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho is helped by other after riding a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
3 / 18
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
4 / 18
A gaucho looks on during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho looks on during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho looks on during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
5 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
6 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
7 / 18
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
8 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 18
A gaucho wears a belt with a buckle with the Uruguayan shield during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho wears a belt with a buckle with the Uruguayan shield during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A gaucho wears a belt with a buckle with the Uruguayan shield during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
10 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
11 / 18
A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A gaucho is unseat by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
12 / 18
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
Gauchos leave the pit during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
13 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
14 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 30, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
15 / 18
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
16 / 18
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
17 / 18
Gauchos look on as other rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos look on as other rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Gauchos look on as other rides a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Solar France

Solar France

Next Slideshows

Solar France

Solar France

The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 494 acres (200 hectares) of land and...

Mar 31 2015
Blowing in the wind

Blowing in the wind

Londoners fight high winds while crossing Millennium Bridge.

Mar 31 2015
Mexican farmerworkers strike

Mexican farmerworkers strike

Thousands of farmworkers have walked off the job, halting the harvest of vegetables and fruits for export to the U.S.

Mar 31 2015
Battle for Idlib

Battle for Idlib

Islamist groups including al Qaeda's Nusra Front seize the city of Idlib for the first time in Syria's civil war.

Mar 31 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast