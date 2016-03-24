Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 24, 2016 | 7:41pm EDT

The gauchos of Uruguay

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, March 23, 2016. All Easter week gauchos all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil come to Montevideo to compete for the award of best rider. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, March 23, 2016. All Easter week gauchos all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil come to Montevideo to compete for the award of best rider....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, March 23, 2016. All Easter week gauchos all over Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil come to Montevideo to compete for the award of best rider. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
1 / 20
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
2 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
3 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
4 / 20
Gauchos walk during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos walk during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Gauchos walk during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
5 / 20
A gaucho is helped by others after being unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is helped by others after being unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho is helped by others after being unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
6 / 20
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
7 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
8 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
9 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
10 / 20
Gauchos walk during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Gauchos walk during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Gauchos walk during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
11 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
12 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
13 / 20
A gaucho wears a belt of silver an gold with a the coat of arms of Uruguay during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho wears a belt of silver an gold with a the coat of arms of Uruguay during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho wears a belt of silver an gold with a the coat of arms of Uruguay during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
14 / 20
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho is unseated by an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
15 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
16 / 20
A gaucho looks on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho looks on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho looks on during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
17 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
18 / 20
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho rides an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
19 / 20
A gaucho carries the saddle after riding an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

A gaucho carries the saddle after riding an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
A gaucho carries the saddle after riding an unbroken or untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
New York auto show

New York auto show

Next Slideshows

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan.

Mar 24 2016
Tokyo nights

Tokyo nights

Life after dark in the Japanese metropolis.

Mar 23 2016
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Mar 23 2016
Japan tsunami debris adrift

Japan tsunami debris adrift

Objects set adrift following the 2011 Japan tsunami.

Mar 22 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast