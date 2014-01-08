Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jan 7, 2014

The girls of Girls

<p>Cast members of the HBO show Girls (L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet arrive for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Cast members of the HBO show Girls (L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet arrive for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Cast members of the HBO show Girls (L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet arrive for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Zosia Mamet arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Allison Williams uses an iPad as she arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jemima Kirke arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Zosia Mamet holds a sign as she arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Allison Williams arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Jemima Kirke arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Andrew Rannells arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Alex Karpovsky arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Lena Dunham hugs executive producer Judd Apatow next to Zosia Mamet (L), Jemima Kirke (2nd R), and Allison Williams during the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Executive producer of the show Judd Apatow uses an iPad as he arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Allison Williams arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>(L-R) Jemima Kirke, Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and Zosia Mamet pose on the red carpet during the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Lena Dunham arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Zosia Mamet, arrives for the premiere of the third season of the show in New York January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

