Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 21, 2015 | 12:35pm EDT

The GOP field

Ohio Governor John Kasich formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Columbus, Ohio July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Ohio Governor John Kasich formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Columbus, Ohio July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, July 21, 2015
Ohio Governor John Kasich formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Columbus, Ohio July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
1 / 16
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle driver's license before a "Roast & Ride" fund-raising event sponsored by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) in Des Moines, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle driver's license before a "Roast & Ride" fund-raising event sponsored by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) in Des Moines, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle driver's license before a "Roast & Ride" fund-raising event sponsored by Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) in Des Moines, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
2 / 16
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shakes hands with supporters after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shakes hands with supporters after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie shakes hands with supporters after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally at Livingston High School in New Jersey, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
3 / 16
Former Texas governor Rick Perry speaks at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Former Texas governor Rick Perry speaks at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Former Texas governor Rick Perry speaks at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 16
Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the crowd after formally declaring his candidacy in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. Daughter Elizabeth is at left. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the crowd after formally declaring his candidacy in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. Daughter Elizabeth is at left. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Former Senator Rick Santorum speaks to the crowd after formally declaring his candidacy in Cabot, Pennsylvania, May 27, 2015. Daughter Elizabeth is at left. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Close
5 / 16
Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline after he confirmed his candidacy for president during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline after he confirmed his candidacy for president during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Senator Ted Cruz stands on stage with his wife Heidi and their daughters Catherine and Caroline after he confirmed his candidacy for president during a speech at Liberty College in Lynchburg, Virginia, March 23, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
6 / 16
Senator Lindsey Graham holds three month-old Elia Lionhood during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Senator Lindsey Graham holds three month-old Elia Lionhood during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Senator Lindsey Graham holds three month-old Elia Lionhood during a campaign stop at MaryAnn's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 16
Jeb Bush takes questions at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nevada, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Jeb Bush takes questions at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nevada, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Jeb Bush takes questions at a town hall meeting in Reno, Nevada, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II
Close
8 / 16
Real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Real estate mogul and TV personality Donald Trump holds up his financial statement showing his net worth as he formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during an event at Trump Tower in New York, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
9 / 16
Carly Fiorina waits at her reception to greet her next attendee at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Carly Fiorina waits at her reception to greet her next attendee at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
Carly Fiorina waits at her reception to greet her next attendee at the Republican Party of Iowa's Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 16
Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Senator Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 16
Former New York Governor George Pataki greets supporters after formally announcing his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Exeter, New Hampshire, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Former New York Governor George Pataki greets supporters after formally announcing his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Exeter, New Hampshire, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Former New York Governor George Pataki greets supporters after formally announcing his candidacy for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Exeter, New Hampshire, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Close
12 / 16
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson stands with his wife Candy as he officially launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson stands with his wife Candy as he officially launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson stands with his wife Candy as he officially launches his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in Detroit, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
13 / 16
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal waves with his wife Supriya Jolly after formally announcing his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination in Kenner, Louisiana, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Close
14 / 16
Mike Huckabee speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sat the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Mike Huckabee speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sat the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Mike Huckabee speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sat the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa, June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
15 / 16
Senator Rand Paul walks to embrace his wife Kelley before formally announcing his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator Rand Paul walks to embrace his wife Kelley before formally announcing his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2015
Senator Rand Paul walks to embrace his wife Kelley before formally announcing his candidacy for president during an event in Louisville, Kentucky, April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
U.S. and Cuba restore ties

U.S. and Cuba restore ties

Next Slideshows

U.S. and Cuba restore ties

U.S. and Cuba restore ties

The United States and Cuba usher in a new era of post-Cold War relations, formally restoring diplomatic ties severed more than five decades ago.

Jul 20 2015
Greece open for business

Greece open for business

Greeks line up outside banks as they reopen three weeks after closing, the first cautious sign of a return to normal after a deal to start talks on a new...

Jul 20 2015
KKK members rally

KKK members rally

A Ku Klux Klan chapter and an African-American group held overlapping demonstrations outside the South Carolina State House.

Jul 18 2015
Shootings in Chattanooga

Shootings in Chattanooga

Five people were killed, including a suspected gunman who opened fire at two military-related facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jul 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast