Tue Dec 3, 2013

The Grand Canyon

<p>A rare total cloud inversion is pictured from Desert View Point, looking east at Cedar Mountain on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Grand Canyon, Arizona in this November 29, 2013 picture provided by the National Park Service. Cloud inversions are formed through the interaction of warm and cold air masses. REUTERS/NPS photo by Erin Huggins/Handout via Reuters</p>

Tuesday, December 03, 2013

<p>A general view of a rare total cloud inversion as seen from Desert View Point, the eastern-most developed area on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park in Grand Canyon, Arizona in this November 29, 2013 picture provided by the National Park Service. REUTERS/NPS photo by Erin Huggins/Handout via Reuters</p>

<p>The chasm of the Grand Canyon is pictured in Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Overall view of Grand Canyon Horse shoe bend near Page, Arizona August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Overall view from the south Rim of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado river near Tusayan, Arizona August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Tourists stand at the south Rim of the Grand Canyon near Tusayan, Arizona August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Overall view from the south Rim of the Grand Canyon near Tusayan, Arizona August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Overall view from the south Rim of the Grand Canyon near Tusayan, Arizona August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Overall view from the south Rim of the Grand Canyon near Tusayan, Arizona August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Tourists gather at the south Rim of the Grand Canyon near Tusayan, Arizona August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Overall view from the south Rim of the Grand Canyon near Tusayan, Arizona August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Tourists snap pictures from a spot overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>Tourists pose for pictures near an unfinished building housing a glass skywalk, overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A skywalk extends out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

