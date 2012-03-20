The Grand Canyon Skywalk
Visitors have a view of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River flowing below from a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon and its incomplete building, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith more
Visitors have a view of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River flowing below from a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon and its incomplete building, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012 REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors have a view of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River flowing below from a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon and its incomplete building, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith more
Visitors have a view of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River flowing below from a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon and its incomplete building, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A view of the Grand Canyon is shown from an upper level of an incomplete building housing a skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A view of the Grand Canyon is shown from an upper level of an incomplete building housing a skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A skywalk extends out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A skywalk extends out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man polishes the glass on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A man polishes the glass on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view from the incomplete building that houses the skywalk, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors stand on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors stand on a skywalk extending out over the Grand Canyon in this view on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors have a view to the Grand Canyon below from a glass skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors have a view to the Grand Canyon below from a glass skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A view of the Grand Canyon is seen from an unfinished walkway at a skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A view of the Grand Canyon is seen from an unfinished walkway at a skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors have a view to the Grand Canyon below from a glass skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors have a view to the Grand Canyon below from a glass skywalk overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A tourist peers over a ledge overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A tourist peers over a ledge overlooking the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River below, on the Hualapai Indian Reservation, Arizona, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
Inside a Bangladesh brothel
Hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers live a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel in Bangladesh.
Sleeping for a living
A woman in China has a job, getting paid to test the quality of mattresses, dining, and services in hotels throughout the country.
Travelogue: Puerto Rico
A look at the people and the places that define the island U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
Iditarod race across Alaska
A 25-year-old man competing against both his father and grandfather, won the 40th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the youngest ever champion of...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.