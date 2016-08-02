Edition:
The graves of Arlington

U.S. Army soldiers Rick Kolberg (L) and Jesus Gallegos embrace as they visit the graves of Raymond Jones and Peter Enos on Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, U.S., May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The grave of Army Captain Humayun Khan lies at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Soldiers of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place flags in front of the graves at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Paula Davis, mother of fallen U.S. Army Private Justin Ray Davis, sits alone at his grave in Arlington National Cemetery June 25, 2011, as she marks the fifth anniversary of the 19-year-old's death in Afghanistan. He had vowed to his mom he'd never forget his childhood memories of September 11 and enlisted in the U.S. Army one week after graduating from high school. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Christian Jacobs, 4, of Hertford, NC, lies on the grave of his father, Christian James Jacob, during Memorial Day celebrations at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Kristin Kenny of Edison New Jersey clutches the grave stone of her boyfriend Dennis Flanagan at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia May 25, 2006. Flanagan was killed in Iraq on January 21, 2006 by an improvised explosive device. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Monica McNeal (R) cries as she hugs a U.S. Marine at the grave (L) of her 19-year-old son Eric Ward, at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. The United State is commemorating Memorial Day this weekend. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A woman grieves at a grave site in Section 60, an area where members of the U.S. military who were killed in action in Iraq and Afghanistan are buried, during Veterans Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Maggie McCloud, her son Hayden and daughter Meghan mourn her husband, who was killed in Iraq, at his grave at Arlington National Cemetery during Veteran's Day ceremonies in Washington November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A tiny tree with a soldier ornament sits beside a grave in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monica McNeal (R) and family friend Molly Pannell hold each other as they listen to one of the favorite songs of McNeal's 19-year-old son, Eric Ward, during their visit to his grave at Arlington National Cemetery, May 27, 2010. Lance Corporal Eric Ward, a fourth-generation U.S. Marine, was killed in Afghanistan on February 21, 2010. The United State is commemorating Memorial Day this weekend. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A visitor walks inside Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery outside Washington, September 12, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

U.S. Marine Capt. Jill A. Leyden of Easton, Maryland, kneels at the grave of her friend Major Megan M. McClung at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Veterans Day, November 11, 2010. McClung was killed during Operation Iraqi Freedom on December 6, 2006. Leyden and McClung served together in Iraq. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Lesleigh Coyer, 25, of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in this March 11, 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A Christmas arrangement sits among graves in Arlington National Cemetery's Section 60 in Virginia December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Celeste Mills of El Paso, Texas, kneels beside the grave of her youngest son, Joshua Mills, who was killed in Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A stone decorated with "Love you Pappa" is seen on a headstone in Section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 13, 2013. Section 60 contains graves of soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Laura Youngblood, widow of U.S. Navy Petty Officer Travis L. Youngblood, touches his grave stone while visiting his grave in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery during the Memorial Day weekend in Arlington, Virginia, May 24, 2009. Youngblood died of wounds received in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in July of 2005 in Iraq. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Members of the U.S. Army Old Guard place a flag at each of the over 220,000 graves of fallen U.S. military service members buried at Arlington National Cemetery, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Snow covers the gravestones in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia after sunset two days before Christmas day in Arlington, Virginia, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing

