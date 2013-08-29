The great tomato fight
Two revellers sit in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. The origin of the tomato fight is disputed - everyone in Bunol seems to have a favourite story - but most agree it started around 1940, in the early years of General Francisco Franco's dictatorship. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller pours tomato pulp over others after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller pours tomato pulp over another after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers battle with tomatoes during the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers play in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers pour tomato pulp over another after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Revellers lie in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller lies in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
A reveller plays in tomato pulp after the annual "Tomatina" (tomato fight) in the Mediterranean village of Bunol, near Valencia August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
