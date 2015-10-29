Edition:
The gruesome world of poaching

Members of the media film as a ranger performs a post mortem on the carcass of a rhino after it was killed for its horn by poachers at the Kruger national park in Mpumalanga province August 27, 2014. Rhino poachers in South Africa now risk giving themselves away when they shoot thanks to a high-tech, gunfire-detection system being piloted in the country's flagship Kruger National Park. The stakes are high, for rhinos are being slain in escalating numbers for their prized horns, alarming both conservationists and the government since wildlife in South Africa is an important tourist draw. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, September 05, 2014
A group of elephants, believed to have been killed by poachers, lie dead at a watering hole in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, October 29, 2015
Around three tonnes of illegal ivory seized by French customs agents are displayed before being pulverized into dust in Paris February 6, 2014 as part of an Europe's first destruction of a stockpile of the banned elephant tusks. The destruction of the ivory, confiscated over two decades, is intended to send a message to poachers and traffickers and in accordance to the action to the French government to fight poaching of endangered species. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
The carcass of a rhino is seen after it was killed for its horn by poachers at the Kruger national park in Mpumalanga province, South Africa, September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Kachaev

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2011
Police officers stand guard next to a part of a shipment of 24 rhino horns seized by the Customs Administration of the Czech Republic during a news conference in Prague July 23, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
A bird flies near the carcass of an elephant, which was killed after drinking from a poisoned water hole, in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park, about 840 km (522 miles) east of Harare, September 27, 2013. Zimbabwean ivory poachers have killed more than 80 elephants by poisoning water holes with cyanide, endangering one of the world's biggest herd. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2013
Pieces of ivory and animal skins are displayed during a news conference at the Kenya Wildlife Services headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2008
An undated evidence photograph released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly shows a rhino horn being sawn off with a chain saw in Cameroon. The DOJ said the pictures were sent by email to defendant Zhifei Li on or about December 22, 2010, offering fresh rhino horns for sale. Li, the owner of an antique business in China, was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison for heading an illegal wildlife smuggling conspiracy. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, May 27, 2014
An undated evidence photograph released by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly shows a rhino after its horns were sawn off with a chain saw in Cameroon. REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, May 27, 2014
Dehorned rhinos are seen at the Kruger national park in Mpumalanga province September 16, 2011. The rhinos were dehorned by a veterinary surgeon to prevent poaching. REUTERS/Ilya Kachaev

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2011
Fifteen tonnes of ivory confiscated from smugglers and poachers is burnt to mark World Wildlife Day at the Nairobi National Park March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
The carcasses of some of the 22 elephants slaughtered in a helicopter-bourne attack lie on the ground in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Garamba National Park, in this undated handout picture released by the DRC Military. REUTERS/DRC Military/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2012
Members of the Pilanesberg National Park Anti-Poaching Unit (APU) stand guard as conservationists and police investigate the scene of a rhino poaching incident April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, April 24, 2012
Officials hold confiscated elephant tusks before destroying the ivory at the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, in Bangkok, Thailand, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An armed ranger examines a decomposing elephant carcass inside Hwange National Park, about 840 km (521 miles) outside Harare, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2013
A forest police shows two eviscerated body of Sumatran tigers found in a cool box after it was confiscated from villagers at the Deli Serdang district in Indonesia's North Sumatra province June 3, 2008. The eviscerated body of the Sumatran tigers were being prepared to be sold to another province, an official said. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Reuters / Tuesday, June 03, 2008
Freshly harvested black bear claws and some jewelry made from them are recent arrivals at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife Property Repository in Commerce City, Colorado March 22, 2007. The Repository holds thousands of illegal wildlife trade artifacts confiscated at ports of entry to the United States. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2007
