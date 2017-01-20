The halls of power
Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington before his inauguration. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Barron Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Ivanka Trump (L) and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Tiffany Trump (L) and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump III and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Fron. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannon and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon arrives before the presidential inauguration on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Barack Obama and Joe Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (L) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrive arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) prepares to walk out onto the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
United States Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions (C) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Donald Trump's Energy Secretary designate Rick Perry (R) and Anita Perry arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool
(L-R) Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
