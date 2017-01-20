Edition:
United States
The halls of power

Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington before his inauguration. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Friday, January 20, 2017
Barron Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Melania Trump arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Ivanka Trump (L) and Donald Trump, Jr. arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Tiffany Trump (L) and Eric Trump arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Jared Kushner, Donald Trump III and Vanessa Trump arrive on the West Fron. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
(L-R) Donald Trump's White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Senior Counselor Steve Bannon and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway arrive for the presidential inauguration on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Senior Counselor to the President Steve Bannon arrives before the presidential inauguration on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Former Vice President Dick Cheney arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Barack Obama and Joe Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) (L) and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) arrive arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) prepares to walk out onto the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
United States Attorney General-designate Jeff Sessions (C) arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump's Energy Secretary designate Rick Perry (R) and Anita Perry arrive on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
Donald Trump's Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson arrives on the West Front. REUTERS\Win McNamee\Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
(L-R) Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer arrive on the West Front. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2017
