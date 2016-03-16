The happiest places on earth
1. DENMARK: People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark
2. SWITZERLAND: Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith gathers his cows prior to their departure for the Proveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
3. ICELAND: People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
4. NORWAY: A man cycles past a banner featuring the Norwegian flag and a rainbow hanging on a warehouse in Oslo, Norway June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
5. FINLAND: Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag during a demonstration against racism where an estimated 15,000 people attended in Helsinki, Finland July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva
6. CANADA: Youths play pond hockey on Pigeon Lake near the town of Bobcaygeon, in the Kawartha Lake region of central Ontario March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
7. NETHERLANDS: Cyclists visit a Dutch tulip field in Noordwijk April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
8. NEW ZEALAND: A woman dives from a platform into a giant air bed at a park in Palmerston North September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
9. AUSTRALIA: A couple embrace on the water's edge as they watch the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed
10. SWEDEN: A skater speeds on rain-wet ice on lake Orlangen, south of Stockholm December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Rostlund/TT News Agency
Next Slideshows
Britain's next top dog
Devon the West Highland white terrier takes best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Remembering Nancy Reagan
Family and friends pay tribute to former first lady Nancy Reagan.
Animal mother and child
Adorable offspring in the animal kingdom.
Indonesia's rare solar eclipse
Indonesia last experienced a total eclipse in 1983 and will have to wait another 33 years for the next.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.