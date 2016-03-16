Edition:
The happiest places on earth

1. DENMARK: People walk along an avenue of blossoming cherry trees at the cemetery of Bispebjerg in Copenhagen April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sophia Juliane Lydolph/Scanpix Denmark

2. SWITZERLAND: Cheese maker and farmer Jacques Murith gathers his cows prior to their departure for the Proveta pasture on the first day of the season in Gruyeres, western Switzerland, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

3. ICELAND: People relax in one of the Blue Lagoon hot springs near the town of Grindavik February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

4. NORWAY: A man cycles past a banner featuring the Norwegian flag and a rainbow hanging on a warehouse in Oslo, Norway June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

5. FINLAND: Mire Ibrahim waves the Finnish flag during a demonstration against racism where an estimated 15,000 people attended in Helsinki, Finland July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva

6. CANADA: Youths play pond hockey on Pigeon Lake near the town of Bobcaygeon, in the Kawartha Lake region of central Ontario March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

7. NETHERLANDS: Cyclists visit a Dutch tulip field in Noordwijk April 24, 2010. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

8. NEW ZEALAND: A woman dives from a platform into a giant air bed at a park in Palmerston North September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

9. AUSTRALIA: A couple embrace on the water's edge as they watch the first sunrise of the new year on Australia's Bondi Beach in Sydney, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

10. SWEDEN: A skater speeds on rain-wet ice on lake Orlangen, south of Stockholm December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Rostlund/TT News Agency

