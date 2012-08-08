The highest-paid celebrity couples
1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $78 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
1: Beyonce and Jay-Z are the world's highest-paid celebrity couple, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The couple earned a combined $78 million over the past year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who topped the list last year, are second, earning a combined $72 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady, who topped the list last year, are second, earning a combined $72 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3: David and Victoria Beckham are third, earning a combined $54 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
3: David and Victoria Beckham are third, earning a combined $54 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
4: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fourth, earning a combined $45 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are fourth, earning a combined $45 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
5: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are fifth, earning a combined $40 million. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
5: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are fifth, earning a combined $40 million. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
Next Slideshows
Style file
A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.
Best-dressed list
Vanity Fair releases their International Best-Dressed List.
Colombian fashion
Collection highlights from Colombiamoda fashion week.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.