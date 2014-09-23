Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 23, 2014 | 2:55pm EDT

The hip-hop rich list

1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning rapper this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Thanks to Apple's buyout of his Beats brand, Dre pulled in the highest yearly earnings total of any musician ever evaluated by Forbes at $620 million. REUTERS/David McNew

1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning rapper this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Thanks to Apple's buyout of his Beats brand, Dre pulled in the highest yearly earnings total of any musician ever evaluated by Forbes at $620 million. ...more

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
1: Dr. Dre is the top-earning rapper this year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Thanks to Apple's buyout of his Beats brand, Dre pulled in the highest yearly earnings total of any musician ever evaluated by Forbes at $620 million. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
1 / 23
2: Jay Z is tied for second, earning $60 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

2: Jay Z is tied for second, earning $60 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
2: Jay Z is tied for second, earning $60 million. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 23
2: Sean 'Diddy' Combs also earned $60 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2: Sean 'Diddy' Combs also earned $60 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
2: Sean 'Diddy' Combs also earned $60 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 23
4. Drake earned $33 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

4. Drake earned $33 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
4. Drake earned $33 million. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 23
5. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis earned $32 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

5. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis earned $32 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
5. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis earned $32 million. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 23
6. Kanye West earned $30 million. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

6. Kanye West earned $30 million. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
6. Kanye West earned $30 million. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Close
6 / 23
7. Birdman earned $24 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

7. Birdman earned $24 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
7. Birdman earned $24 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 23
8. Lil Wayne earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

8. Lil Wayne earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
8. Lil Wayne earned $23 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 23
9. Pharrell Williams earned $22 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

9. Pharrell Williams earned $22 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
9. Pharrell Williams earned $22 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 23
10. Eminem earned $18 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

10. Eminem earned $18 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
10. Eminem earned $18 million. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 23
11. Nicki Minaj earned $14 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

11. Nicki Minaj earned $14 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
11. Nicki Minaj earned $14 million. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 23
12. Wiz Khalifa earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

12. Wiz Khalifa earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
12. Wiz Khalifa earned $13 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 23
13. Pitbull earned $12 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

13. Pitbull earned $12 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
13. Pitbull earned $12 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
13 / 23
14. Snoop Dogg earned $10 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

14. Snoop Dogg earned $10 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
14. Snoop Dogg earned $10 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 23
15. Kendrick Lamar earned $9 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

15. Kendrick Lamar earned $9 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
15. Kendrick Lamar earned $9 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 23
16. Ludacris is tied for 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

16. Ludacris is tied for 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
16. Ludacris is tied for 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 23
16. Tech N9ne is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

16. Tech N9ne is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
16. Tech N9ne is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
17 / 23
16. Swiss Beatz is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

16. Swiss Beatz is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
16. Swiss Beatz is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 23
16. 50 Cent is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

16. 50 Cent is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
16. 50 Cent is tied at 16th place with $8 million. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 23
20. Rick Ross is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

20. Rick Ross is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
20. Rick Ross is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
20 / 23
20. J. Cole is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

20. J. Cole is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
20. J. Cole is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
21 / 23
20. DJ Khaled is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

20. DJ Khaled is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
20. DJ Khaled is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 23
20. Lil Jon is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

20. Lil Jon is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, September 23, 2014
20. Lil Jon is tied at 20th place with $7 million. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Celebrity protesters

Celebrity protesters

Next Slideshows

Celebrity protesters

Celebrity protesters

Famous faces join political demonstrations on the streets.

Sep 23 2014
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Highlights from Milan Fashion Week.

Sep 22 2014
Best dressed list

Best dressed list

People picks the year`s best dressed.

Sep 17 2014
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Highlights from London Fashion Week.

Sep 16 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast