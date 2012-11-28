"The Hobbit" premiere
New Zealand director Peter Jackson emerges from a 'Hobbit Hole' to make an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand director Peter Jackson emerges from a 'Hobbit Hole' to make an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
A 500-metre-long (547 yards) red carpet, which runs along Courtenay Place to the Embassy Theatre (top) at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey', is seen in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington...more
A 500-metre-long (547 yards) red carpet, which runs along Courtenay Place to the Embassy Theatre (top) at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey', is seen in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key makes an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key makes an address at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand director Peter Jackson (9th from L) and cast members pose on a stage at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand director Peter Jackson (9th from L) and cast members pose on a stage at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actors James Nesbitt (R), who plays the character Bofur, and Hugo Weaving, who plays the character Elrond, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote more
Actors James Nesbitt (R), who plays the character Bofur, and Hugo Weaving, who plays the character Elrond, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout
Australian actress Cate Blanchett poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Positively Wellington Tourism/Handout
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Fans crowd along the red carpet of the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the character Tauriel, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actress Evangeline Lilly, who plays the character Tauriel, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
A member of the extras' cast poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
A member of the extras' cast poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
JRR Tolkien's great grandson Royd Allan Reuel Tolkien poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
JRR Tolkien's great grandson Royd Allan Reuel Tolkien poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Sylvester McCoy, who plays the character Radagast, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Sylvester McCoy, who plays the character Radagast, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Jed Brophy, who plays Nori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Jed Brophy, who plays Nori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actors Stephen Hunter (L), who plays the character Bombur and William Kircher, who plays the character Bifur, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. ...more
New Zealand actors Stephen Hunter (L), who plays the character Bombur and William Kircher, who plays the character Bifur, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Hobbit fans in costume attend the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Hobbit fans in costume attend the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who plays Dori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Mark Hadlow, who plays Dori the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Dean O'Gorman, who plays the character Fili, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor Dean O'Gorman, who plays the character Fili, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Canadian film director James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Canadian film director James Cameron and wife Suzy Amis, pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actor Elijah Wood, who plays the character Frodo, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Actor Elijah Wood, who plays the character Frodo, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Adam Brown, who plays the character Ori, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Adam Brown, who plays the character Ori, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum, reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Andy Serkis, who plays Gollum, reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Director Peter Jackson of New Zealand poses with his daughter Katie Jackson on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Director Peter Jackson of New Zealand poses with his daughter Katie Jackson on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Richard Taylor, creative director of New Zealand film prop and special effects company Weta Workshop, waves on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Richard Taylor, creative director of New Zealand film prop and special effects company Weta Workshop, waves on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Richard Armitage, who plays Thorin the dwarf, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Richard Armitage, who plays Thorin the dwarf, talks to a TV crew on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor John Callen, who plays Oin the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
New Zealand actor John Callen, who plays Oin the dwarf, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Martin Freeman, who plays the character Bilbo Baggins, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
British actor Martin Freeman, who plays the character Bilbo Baggins, poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'The Hobbit - An Unexpected Journey' in Wellington November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Pedestrians walk past a giant model of the J. R. R. Tolkien character Gandalf mounted on the front of The Embassy Theatre in Wellington November 27, 2012, where the world premier of The Hobbit film will screen on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mark Coote more
Pedestrians walk past a giant model of the J. R. R. Tolkien character Gandalf mounted on the front of The Embassy Theatre in Wellington November 27, 2012, where the world premier of The Hobbit film will screen on Wednesday. REUTERS/Mark Coote
Next Slideshows
Grandpa turned model
Liu Qianping was visiting his 24-year-old granddaughter in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou recently when the women's clothes the aspiring fashion...
The Rolling Stones at 50
Half a century has passed since the Stones first live gig.
Airport fashion
How celebs dress for comfort - and style - when traveling.
American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.