The hottest month ever
A girl runs through a spray of water leaking from a hose outside the Lincoln Memorial on the Washington Mall, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Houses in the Mountain Shadows subdivision are seen leveled after the community was ravaged by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man lies in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Dead corn plants are seen on a drought-stricken field in Oakland City, Indiana, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
A man wipes his forehead while sitting in Central Park in New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A boat dock now rests in mud at Morse Reservoir as water levels drop due to the current drought near Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
A sign at the fire department reminds people of the mandatory water usage ban as water levels drop due to the current drought in Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Ducks line up to jump into the water at the fountains at the National World War II Memorial during a heat wave at the nation's capital Washington, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
World War II veteran James Wakefield, 89, of Dayton, Ohio, sips water in the shade during his first visit to the National World War II Memorial, to beat the continuing heat gripping the nation's capital Washington, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing...more
Kenyardia Chambers (L) spins Kale Currin in the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in Chicago, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A barrel of hay sits in front of a soybean crop near Paris, Missouri, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People play in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman eats a popsicle walking around Central Park in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Utility workers search for gas leaks in the Mountain Shadows subdivision after the community was ravaged by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Two boys jump into a pool at the Hamilton Fish Recreation Center, in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A girl carries a snow cone walking around Central Park in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Corn plants struggle to survive on a drought-stricken field in Oakland City, Indiana, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Cattle graze in a field near Paris, Missouri, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Stella Charmpa and Andrew Pimlott sit on the grass in Central Park in New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
The Morse Reservoir turns to mud as water levels drop due to the current drought near Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
Felix John Fowler, age 5, plays at a fountain outside Public School 20 in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A tea cup sits in the drive way of a burned home in the Mountain Shadows subdivision after the community was ravaged by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
