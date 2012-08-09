Edition:
The hottest month ever

<p>A girl runs through a spray of water leaking from a hose outside the Lincoln Memorial on the Washington Mall, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Houses in the Mountain Shadows subdivision are seen leveled after the community was ravaged by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>A man lies in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Dead corn plants are seen on a drought-stricken field in Oakland City, Indiana, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>A man wipes his forehead while sitting in Central Park in New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>A boat dock now rests in mud at Morse Reservoir as water levels drop due to the current drought near Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>A sign at the fire department reminds people of the mandatory water usage ban as water levels drop due to the current drought in Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin</p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Ducks line up to jump into the water at the fountains at the National World War II Memorial during a heat wave at the nation's capital Washington, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>World War II veteran James Wakefield, 89, of Dayton, Ohio, sips water in the shade during his first visit to the National World War II Memorial, to beat the continuing heat gripping the nation's capital Washington, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Kenyardia Chambers (L) spins Kale Currin in the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in Chicago, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>A barrel of hay sits in front of a soybean crop near Paris, Missouri, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>People play in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>A woman eats a popsicle walking around Central Park in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Utility workers search for gas leaks in the Mountain Shadows subdivision after the community was ravaged by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Two boys jump into a pool at the Hamilton Fish Recreation Center, in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>A girl carries a snow cone walking around Central Park in New York, July 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Corn plants struggle to survive on a drought-stricken field in Oakland City, Indiana, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Cattle graze in a field near Paris, Missouri, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Stella Charmpa and Andrew Pimlott sit on the grass in Central Park in New York, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>The Morse Reservoir turns to mud as water levels drop due to the current drought near Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>Felix John Fowler, age 5, plays at a fountain outside Public School 20 in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

<p>A tea cup sits in the drive way of a burned home in the Mountain Shadows subdivision after the community was ravaged by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Thursday, August 09, 2012

