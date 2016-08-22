Edition:
The hottest month ever

The Soberanes Fire burns down a hillside towards the Rancho San Carlos community in Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
Children run through water spraying from a fire hydrant in the Queens borough of New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
People swim at Parliament Hill Lido on a sunny day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Firefighters with the Conservation Camp Program walk up a ridge during the Soberanes Fire in the Palo Colorado area north of Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
People splash water on each other as they pose for the camera at Parliament Hill Lido on a sunny day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A fire fighter battles the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Fire fighters battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A girl gestures as she slides along a water slide in Madrid. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A cattle carcass is pictured on the Agropil ranch as the Pilcomayo river faces its worst drought in almost two decades, in Boqueron, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
A man cools off at an open fire hydrant on a hot day in the Washington Heights section of upper Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 06, 2016
Seen in a long exposure photograph, the Soberanes Fire burns along ridges above Carmel-By-The-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Tom Stokesberry with the U.S. Forest Service surveys a destroyed home after the Soberanes Fire burned through the Palo Colorado area, north of Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
Smoke from the Soberanes Fire combined with a marine layer reduces visibility over Bixby Bridge on State Route 1 north of Big Sur, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Wednesday, July 27, 2016
A dog is seen on a swimming board at dog beach and bar in Crikvenica, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
A woman and a man rest on a bench during a hot summer day in downtown Ronda, Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Alligators are pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
People take a sunbath during a heat wave called "Heat Dome" in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Children play as they cool down in a fountain beside Manzanares river in Madrid. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
People cool off on a beach in Qingdao, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 31, 2016
An alligator is pictured stuck in the mud of the dry Pilcomayo river, which is facing its worst drought in almost two decades, on the border between Paraguay and Argentina, in Boqueron. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Reuters / Sunday, July 03, 2016
People relax as they float in their dinghies during hot temperatures down the Limmat river in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Two plumes of smoke rise from the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
A fire fighter is sprayed with retardant as a helicopter makes a drop as emergency workers continue to battle the so-called Sand Fire in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / Monday, July 25, 2016
Children play in a fountain during a heat wave in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A man sunbathes in his shoes in Regents Park in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
People float on a board along the Yenisei River on a hot summer day in the Siberian Taiga area outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Men pose as they dive into Parliament Hill Lido on a sunny day in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
A charred slope smolders after the Soberanes Fire burned through the area in the mountains above Carmel Highlands, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
People sunbathe on a hot and sunny day at Central Park in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 17, 2016
People enjoy a day in the pool during a heat wave called "Heat Dome" in New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A firefighter passes flames from the Soberanes Fire as it burns the Rancho San Carlos community of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Thursday, July 28, 2016
Children play in an inflatable pool to cool off during a hot summer day on the Mexican side of the Rio Bravo near the fence marking the border between Mexico and the U.S in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
A man cool off his dogs on a fountain during a heat wave called "Heat Dome" in Manhattan. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
