The hottest year ever
Children play at a fountain in New York, June 20, 2012. Last year really was the hottest on record in U.S. history, according to the NOAA, beating the previous record by a full degree in temperature. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
People lie on the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A point where Colorado's High Park Fire stopped burning is seen at the intersection of two roads, west of Fort Collins June 14, 2012. The fire blackened nearly 47,000 acres. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Crew members from the Nevada Department of Forestry work to control the Washoe Drive fire near a home in Washoe City, Nevada, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover II
An aerial view shows homes destroyed by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado, June 27, 2012. REUTERS/John Wark
A boy sprays water from a fire hydrant in New York, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man lies in the fountain at Washington Square Park in New York, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A home along Highway 395 stands in the path of the Washoe Drive fire in Washoe City, Nevada, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/James Glover II
A boat dock now rests in mud at Morse Reservoir as water levels drop due to drought near Cicero, Indiana, July 19, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Bergin
People wait to get sprayed by water from a fire hydrant in New York, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People crowd at the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A fishing sign in at one of the dry pools at the Quivira National Wildlife Refuge in Hudson, Kansas, August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Tuttle
A firefighter watches a burnout operation on the north flank of the Fontenelle Fire outside Big Piney, Wyoming, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A firefighting tanker plane drops fire retardant on homes threatened by the Taylor Creek Fire outside Cle Elum, Washington, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo
A girl runs through a spray of water leaking from a hose outside the Lincoln Memorial on the Washington Mall, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Resident Toni Ann Gaggi uses an electric fan to escape the heat before performing yoga with others in at Times Square in New York, June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tea cup sits in the drive way of a burned home in the Mountain Shadows subdivision after the community was ravaged by the Waldo Canyon fire in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Firefighter Tim Nolen pulls a fire hose to put out a spot fire, while battling the Chips fire near Greenville, California, August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Aziz Taylor, 11 years old, of Washington DC, plays in a water fountain to beat the heat gripping the nation's capital while in the Capital Heights neighborhood of Washington, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The Coulter family gets ready to leave their home after receiving an evacuation notice due to a brush fire near Saratoga Springs, Utah, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff McGrath
A barrel of hay sits in front of a soybean crop near Paris, Missouri, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People play in the water at the beach at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Dead corn plants are seen on a drought-stricken field in Oakland City, Indiana, July 24, 2012. REUTERS/ John Sommers II
A fire crew watches a burn operation in Boise National Forest near the community of Featherville, Idaho, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/U.S. Forest Service
A U.S. Forest Service firefighter fights the blaze at the Springs Fire in Boise National Forest near Banks-Garden Valley, Idaho, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Kari Greer/US Forest Service
Boys collect water in plastic bags from a fountain on an especially hot day in New York, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
The last of the 2012 drought-stricken corn is seen at Mayne's Tree Farm in Buckeystown, Maryland, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A blanket of fog enveloping the skyline of Chicago created by unseasonably warm temperatures, November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman holds a child in the air while playing in the pool at the Hamilton Fish Recreation Center, in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Kale Currin cools off in the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in Chicago, July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
